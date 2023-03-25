There have been times in my life when I have felt completely inadequate. It’s an intense feeling that’s hard to shake, especially if there’s a bit of pressure added.
I can remember stepping off the C-130 aircraft after it performed its corkscrew landing to avoid enemy gunfire. I was a fresh second lieutenant sent to lead men into combat. I had some prior enlisted service, but I was basically straight out of officer basic school and then shipped off to Iraq to become a leader of the greatest men America had to offer. These men had experience and longevity of service — something I didn’t have.
Some of the senior enlisted had perhaps 10 or more years on me — both in age and experience, but I was deemed their leader because of the training I received. I felt inadequate, to say the least.
I sometimes have these same feelings of inadequacy in my Christian life. Maybe it’s because some folks are older than me or maybe they might have more Christian experience than me, but I know God has called me to do his work. So therein lies the conflict — I don’t feel adequate or experienced enough to complete the work God has called me to do.
I am thankful for the reminders in God’s word that these feelings are trumped by Christ in me. I was reminded of this truth again in this morning’s reading.
“I give thanks to my God always for you of the grace of God that was given you in Christ Jesus, that in every way you were enriched in him in all speech and all knowledge — even as the testimony about Christ was confirmed among you — so that you are not lacking in any gift, as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ.” 1 Corinthians 1:4-7 ESV
By the grace of God, through Christ Jesus, we are enriched, and we are not lacking in any gift. Is there any better news than that? Not only can we be secure in our salvation through his mighty work, but we are totally equipped to do a mighty work.
There are so many other verses that echo this very sentiment. Let me encourage you with a few:
God has seen fit to record his word for us, so that we might be equipped for His service.
“All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” 2 Timothy 3:16-17 ESV
King Jesus is in you; the Great Shepherd has equipped you to do his will.
“Now may the God of peace who brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, the great shepherd of the sheep, by the blood of the eternal covenant, equip you with everything good that you may do his will, working in us that which is pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory forever and ever. Amen.” Hebrews 13:20-21 ESV
In His wisdom he has surrounded us with equippers, His help for our journey.
“And he gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ.” Ephesians 4:11-12 ESV
Hear the great news — it is God who is working in you!
“Therefore, my dear friends, just as you have always obeyed, so now, not only in my presence but even more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling. For it is God who is working in you both to will and to work according to his good purpose.” Philippians 2:12-13 CSB
These should help us remember that our assessment of ourselves is spot on. We are inadequate indeed. It is God who equips us for his good works. It is his work and power that equips us — and in that, we are totally equipped.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.