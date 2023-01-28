Some years ago, Larry King invited representatives of various major religions onto his show to talk about their beliefs. At one point, one of them said, “I am absolutely against any religion that says that one faith is superior to another. I don’t see how that is anything different than spiritual racism. It’s a way of saying that we are closer to God than you, and that’s what leads to hatred.”
That’s a common opinion nowadays; it marks a shift in values. Increasingly, a higher value is now assigned to tolerance, instead of to truth. This means that exclusive truth claims, such as that found in John 14:6, are regarded as hate speech by many. But what did Jesus mean when He said that He was the Way, the Truth, and the Life?
The context of His words was the upper room. It was early on Thursday evening, during what we know as Holy Week. Passover had begun at sundown. The excitement of Palm Sunday had been replaced by somber foreboding. Jesus spoke to His disciples like a man who knew that His time was short. He needed to prepare them for His death and tell them about the coming of the Spirit. He also needed to leave them with a clear, unambiguous statement about His identity, which is why He made His startling claim. What did they make of it?
The disciples had heard similar claims from Jesus before. He had told them, “I am the Bread of Life,” and “I am the Light of the World.” These claims, and others like them, were also outrageously exclusive. Not only did Jesus say that He was the only way to heaven, He also echoed the Old Testament name of God, “I am who I am.”
In the hours before His death, Jesus revealed that He was more than a carpenter or a miracle-worker; anyone who had seen Him had seen the Father. He was making it clear that He was, in Himself, God’s answer to the tragedy of the human condition. That tragedy was the severing of a close relationship with the Father. Instead of knowing who they were, and where they were going, people were lost. Instead of knowing who God is, they descended into ignorance. Instead of enjoying full and abundant life, they tasted the bitterness of death.
The disciples began to ask questions, mirroring the essential questions most of us end up asking. “Which way should I go?” we ask. This is one of the foundational questions of life. It reminds me of Christian, in Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress” who realizes that he cannot stay in the City of Destruction, so sets out for the Celestial City, only to discover that the way there is the way of Christ. Christian, the pilgrim, understands that he is guilty. His sin weighs heavily upon him; he is without hope of redemption. He is oppressed by both the power and the penalty of sin. He is lost — on the road to eternal destruction. But, then, a new and living way suddenly appears. It is the road back to the Father’s arms. That road is Jesus Christ; He is the way.
A second question arises, “What should I believe?” The focus shifts from the way to the truth – specifically to the truth about God. “What should I believe about Him?” There are, of course, thousands of theories about God, ranging from disbelief (atheism) to pantheism, where everything is God. How are we to differentiate between theories? Which are false and which are true? It’s tempting to think that they all contain truth, in their own way. However, if we’re totally inclusive about what people believe about God, then it’s impossible to judge. We can’t differentiate between God as an impersonal force or God as a spark of the divine, to be found in every living thing. The easy way out is to treat all beliefs about God as equal, but that’s not a very satisfying conclusion. How can an impersonal force help you, when your life-partner suddenly dies? How can a spark of the divine comfort you in your loss? The answer is – it can’t. But a personal God can: a God who has walked this earth and knows its sorrows, who understands our every weakness; who counters our loneliness with His love, and our misery with His mercy. That’s the kind of God who can help us, and that is exactly what we find in Jesus. “If you want to see what God is like,” He says, “look at me.” Now that is either intolerant and arrogant, or it’s delusional, or it’s true. We are privileged to have an insight into the heart of God, because Jesus is the truth.
The third essential question is different; it concerns, not this life, but the next. “How can I live forever?” For some, this is a meaningless question since they reject the possibility of life after death. However, throughout human history, this has been an important question for millions of people. “How can I escape from the limitations of my mortality? Is death really the end? Will I never see my loved ones again?” Such questions are still relevant. Did you see the Tutankhamun exhibit in Houston? That’s one answer – put your remains in a box and surround them with things you will need in the afterlife. Or, surely you saw the response when Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bills/Bengals game? That response was respect, to be sure, but did it not also contain an element of fear? If a 24-year-old can suddenly be so close to death, what about us? Is life really so fragile? It’s things like this that make us ask whether this life is all there is. “Is this it? Am I here for one, fleeting moment then gone forever? Is death the end?”
It’s precisely here that Jesus speaks to us. “I am the way,” He says, “I am the truth, but I am also the life.” When it comes to the things of eternity, we are naturally dead. Unless we are born again by the Holy Spirit, then we are no more alive than Tutankhamun in his sarcophagus. We’re not interested in spiritual matters; we open the Bible and it’s meaningless to us; we don’t know how to pray; in our fallen state we have no hope of heaven. We are spiritually dead. But with Christ — that’s a different matter. When the Spirit opens our eyes then we are lifted out of the pit of despair by His mercy; we’re adopted into God’s family, and saved from our sins by overwhelming grace. We discover abundant life now and eternal life hereafter. We suddenly become aware that there is the possibility of life beyond the grave. By faith, heaven is our home. There is nothing more energizing, more life-giving, than to turn from the grey gloom of this dying world to the everlasting glory of His presence, for Christ is the Life.
Is it hateful to share the claims of Christ? Is it intolerant to point suffering sinners to the Savior, and to share hope? Or, is it what love would do?
We should not be ashamed to invite all who will listen to turn to Christ. Perhaps it is time for you to receive Him, by faith? Set aside your own way; commit to His. Search no longer for your own truth; rest in His. Seek no more the glittering treasures of this passing life; find peace in His, in the life that will not end. Trust in the One who was, and is, and ever shall be – the way, the truth, the life.
