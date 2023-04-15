In Revelation 1:3, the Apostle John says that Jesus “released us from our sins by His blood.” This is one of the great blessings of being a Christian. The Bible word “released” here means to “loose, dissolve, destroy.”
God says our sin is like a stain on our life. Jeremiah 2:22 says: “‘The stain of your iniquity is before Me,’ declares the Lord GOD.” Sin stains us before God. And we ourselves can’t change that. The first part of that verse says: “Although you wash yourself with lye and use much soap, the stain of your iniquity is before Me.” Nothing we do can remove it.
In Shakespeare’s classic play “Macbeth,” Lady Macbeth convinces her husband to kill King Duncan so they can reign together on Duncan’s throne. But after the murder, she has no peace. Her subjects observe her walking at night, crying “Out, out spot,” as she knows her hands are stained with the guilt of the king’s blood. She repeatedly washes her hands, but continually looks at them crying, “Yet here’s a spot! … Will these hands ne’er be clean? … Here’s the smell of the blood still: all the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand. Oh, oh, oh!”
What Shakespeare portrayed so dramatically in Macbeth is something very real in our human experience. We have all been stained by our sin. Maybe not murder, like Lady Macbeth, but we have all sinned. We have all broken God’s commandments, and we all carry the stains of our sin before Him. A stain in a garment often ruins it. In the same way, many feel like a sin stain on their soul has ruined their life! But the Bible tells us here that through Jesus, our sins can be “loosed, dissolved, destroyed!”
Not long ago I came home from church and noticed I had a stain on my shirt from a snack we ate in Sunday school. My wife Cheryl advised me to take it to the utility room and spray it with Spray ’n Wash. So I used the Spray ‘n Wash on that stain — and I watched it dissolve right before my eyes. It’s an amazing thing!
But there are some stains even Spray ‘n Wash can’t remove. I got a bad greasy stain on one of my favorite blue dress shirts, and I showed it to Cheryl. She took it right into “emergency surgery,” put stain remover on it, and did everything she could — but that stain would not come out. All I can do now is cast that shirt into the rag pile. I can’t wear it anywhere nice with a big stain right in the middle of it. It’ll just have to be cast aside.
The sad thing is, that’s what happens to many people, isn’t it? Folks see some individuals and think: “Oh, they’ve got stains of sin in their life; they’ll just have to be cast aside.” And sadly, too often we do cast aside people the same way a person would cast aside an old shirt. We think they’re “stained”; they’re “no good.” Or maybe we even think it of ourselves: “I am no good; I’m stained with sin. I must be cast aside.”
But thank God for Jesus! He sees past the stain, to the person. He sees past your stain to you. He loves even the person who has been stained with sin. He loves you, stained with sin as you are.
But not only does He love us in our sins, He does something more: the Bible says He releases us from our sins. And how does He do that? Not with Spray ‘n Wash or some other human formula. The Bible says He did it with His own blood.
The Bible teaches that the blood of Jesus washes us from our sins:
I Peter 1:18-19 says: “You were not redeemed with perishable things like silver and gold from your futile way of life inherited from your forefathers, but with precious blood, as of a lamb unblemished and spotless, the blood of Christ.”
The Bible says you can’t buy the cleansing of the stain of your sin with silver or gold — no amount of money can do it — only the blood of Jesus, which was shed on the cross for us. “What can wash away my sin? Nothing — but the blood of Jesus”!
I John 1:7b says “the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.”
What sin does the Scripture say there that His blood will cleanse us from? “All” sin! Spray ‘s Wash may cleanse your garments from some stains, but not all; it couldn’t save my blue shirt. But if you will bring your sin to the blood of Jesus, He will cleanse you from all sin! There is not a single sin you have committed which cannot be forgiven, if you will only bring it to Jesus, for forgiveness through His blood. He will cleanse you from “all unrighteousness.” From “all sin.”
The important thing is: Make sure that you do indeed bring it to Him. Don’t sit there and think, “Well, my life is ruined; I’ve sinned; I’m stained; I just have to be cast aside now.” No! That is just where the devil wants you to keep you. He hates you; he’s the one who lured you into sin in the first place — and now he accuses you once you have.
But Jesus loves you. I pray that God’s Spirit will help you grasp that today: JESUS. LOVES. YOU. And He wants to “release you from your sins by His blood.”
So take heart: You say you’ve sinned? Yes, we all have. But there is not one of us whom Jesus does not love, and there is not one of us whose sin Jesus will not release and wash away, if you will bring it to Him.
Just make sure that you do bring it to Him. Don’t hold back; don’t let the devil lie to you and convince you that He won’t do it for you, or that He won’t do it for your particular sin. Believe that Jesus will do what He promised He would, and bring it to Him. If you will, then He who loves you, will release you from your sins, by His blood, just like Revelation 1:5 says.
If you have never done it before, bring your sins to Jesus, and ask Him to forgive you, and save you, right now.
