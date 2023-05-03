SWEENY
Two talented junior high students from Sweeny will have their artwork featured in Time for Kids magazine.
Abby Huffman, 14 and Erandy Fuerte, 13, both students in Delia Smith’s journalism class, were selected from a pool of submissions by students from all over the country. Almost 50 were from Sweeny, Smith said.
In honor of Time magazine’s 100th anniversary, students were asked to design a cover of the magazine for the year 2123. During their journalism class, Smith’s students were given the option of the assignment and only a few other students participated, Fuerte said.
“We didn’t have to do it, but I wanted to push myself,” she said.
Huffman and Fuerte jumped at the chance to showcase their artistic skills and submitted their illustrations to the magazine.
Huffman’s illustration was a detailed drawing of a cyborg’s neck and head with the caption “Cyborg of the Year.”
A futuristic city was the setting for Fuerte’s illustration, which depicted a school building surrounded by flying cars and robots.
Both girls write for the school paper, while Fuerte does a lot of the writing, while Huffman sticks with the graphics, Smith said.
Huffman’s mother, Melissa, is extremely proud of her daughter’s accomplishment, she said.
“Abby has been drawing her whole life. She gets it from her dad, and they’re all really good,” she said.
Abby Huffman, said that she might go into journalism when she gets older.
Fuerte enjoys drawing and is grateful for the opportunity to showcase her talents, she said.
“I really never thought I’d get picked, but it just brought me a lot of joy,” she said.
When she pictures the future, she imagines flying cars, skyscraper buildings, robots and more advanced technology than we have now, she said.
Fuerte hopes to be a writer because she really likes her journalism class and getting to write for the school newspaper, she said.
Her mother, Roxana Paredes was very excited about her daughter’s achievement.
“It’s good, she’s been drawing for a long time,” she said.
The two students’ artwork will be featured in the May issue of Time for Kids magazine, a spinoff of Time magazine for children from 8 to 13 years old. It covers a wide range of topics, including science and technology, history and culture.
These girls always put their heart into their work, Smith said.
“These girls are extremely, extremely mature, and they do take their work seriously,” she said. “I was really impressed with their ability to think about things that may be culturally relevant 100 years from now.”
The student’s artwork can be seen at timeforkids.com.
