OYSTER CREEK
Texas Dow Employees Credit Union planted its roots in Brazoria County over 70 years ago, but they continue to deepen those ties by committing to more community involvement, including its recent partnership with the non-profit organization Harvest for Hungry.
Groups of TDECU employee volunteers arrived on-site at the farm at 4302B FM 523 in Oyster Creek Friday morning ready to get their hands dirty.
“We see the plant employees out at the farm often, and we thought it’d be fun to join them,” said Crystal Harris, TDECU director of Community Development. “One of their favorite organizations is Harvest for the Hungry, so we chose to join them.”
Last year was their first time with Harvest for the Hungry, Harris said which encouraged them to make volunteering a more frequent occurrence.
“Our employees had a wonderful time at the farm,” she said. “They planted the vegetables and fruits themselves, and enjoyed being outdoors.”
TDECU works with food banks often, and their health and wellbeing sector is important to the company. The credit union often helps with community groups and philanthropy is integral to their business, Harris said.
“We noticed the amount of impoverished people lacking food was increasing, while their resources to buy food were decreasing,” she said. “We pivoted to help them.”
“TDECU was established in 1950 because we wanted to help the industrial plant workers,” said Mike O’Neill, TDECU director of Public Relations. “We’ve been helping the community for years. We encourage our employees to help out, and we are very proud of these groups.”
The farm is nestled on a scenic portion of land next to Shank Lake, where birds chirp their happy tunes and the occasional breeze rustles the grass.
On one end of the farm are beds of budding flowers and vegetation. Huddled nearby are groups of volunteers, eager to tackle stray weeds and plant new vegetables.
“It’s a great event,” said Allen Haggadone, a volunteer planting produce. “It’s exciting to come out here and make a difference in the community. Today I’ve been weeding grass and putting down mats.”
Haggadone gardens outside of such events, but is not very good at it, he said.
“I tend to kill more plants than I plant them,” he said with a laugh. “Hopefully that doesn’t happen here. But I am pulling weeds, so maybe my skill set will be handy. It’s great to be in the beautiful outdoors.”
Harvest for the Hungry strives to help the hungry by giving them nourishing sustenance and is unique in the type of food it provides. All of the food they donate to food pantries are grown right on their farm in Oyster Creek, founder David Huang said.
“Our mission is to provide healthy farm-to-table food for those struggling with lack of food,” Huang said. “We want the community to see where their food is sourced. They can harvest the vegetables and fruits themselves on the farm.”
“Today we are getting the greenhouse ready for planting,” said Ethan Lee Davis, director of one group of volunteers. “We start with weeding the grass. Then we’ll plant the peppers, which’ll take two to three months before they are ready for harvest.”
In addition to peppers, the groups also planted squash, zucchini and okra. All the planted produce are later donated to food banks like the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and The Food Basket.
“A gratifying part of my job is helping those at the food pantries,” said Huang. “Many times they don’t get healthy food there. They might receive food but they often aren’t fresh and are full of preservatives. Here, they get food fresh from the trees and the farm, the very day they’re harvested.”
Harvest for Hungry manager Risha Broom led the groups as they prepared the soil for planting.
“Here we plant food to nourish the community,” she said. “We grow fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs in the chicken coups, and donate them to food pantries. We hope to have enough food this year to have a farmer’s market on the farm.”
Their mission, she said, is to enhance food sovereignty so people can make healthful decisions about what they eat.
The inspiration to establish this wholesome and rustic farm has roots in the founder’s childhood.
When Huang was much younger, he often had to go to sleep hungry, due to his parents’ financial situation.
“My parents immigrated from Taiwan in the 1970’s,” said Huang. “We often didn’t have enough food on the table, and I’d go to bed hungry. At lunchtime, when I gave the cashier my free lunch ticket, I was laughed at for being poor. I don’t want any child or adult to go through that.”
Huang became a physician and works at the VA hospital’s emergency room, yet he still made time to create this nonprofit organization.
In May 2019, Harvest for the Hungry was established, and started welcoming those who needed food. They also welcome the community to join them on their farm to harvest the vegetation together.
The employees enjoyed their time at the farm, and Harris said there are future plans for the employees to continue volunteering with plenty of opportunities since the farm is open on the first and third Saturday of each month, Harris said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.