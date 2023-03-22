LAKE JACKSON
What started with an “as seen on TikTok” attempt, has become a full blown sleepover rental business.
TeePee Gypsies, started by Gabi Yaws and Tina Briskin after a successful birthday DIY, is a party rental service, renting out all kinds of themed handmade teepees for every occasion.
“I saw a video of some ladies making teepees for their daughter’s birthday, and my daughter’s sixth birthday was coming up, and so I wanted to make them,” Yaws said. “So we made them and then decided to start renting them out because people want them for their kids’ birthdays, but they don’t want to keep them in stock.”
The pair will take on just about any theme thrown at them, such as unicorns, rainbows and the iconic Minecraft characters. They have the popular characters covered, fit with pillows, lights, blankets, balloons and more.
“My niece had a specific theme she wanted, and they took it and ran with it. They were able to pull it all together last minute and everything turned out really good. My niece was super happy and everything was very professional,” customer Callie Ray said. “I will say that, you know, they definitely have the talent to be able to put something together at the last minute. They’re willing to take on any theme so if anybody has crazy ideas, the crazier the better, they love it.”
However, don’t be mistaken, the teepees are definitely not just for kids, because they take on a variety of themes, they have something for just about everybody. Even adults if a sleepover is what they’re looking for.
“We also have some bachelorettes possibly interested. So you know, maybe even an adult sleepover, we haven’t done an adult one yet, but we have a bunch asking about it,” Yaws said.
The teepee service comes with a handmade A-frame tent, a twin-size air mattress, a fitted sheet, blanket, a standard pillow, a tray table, chalkboard nameplates, decorative pillows, string lights and setup and takedown. Setup is around 30 minutes for each teepee.
“We go to their house, we set it all up, generally even before the party gets started or the kids get there and then the girls will kind of walk in and it is like a surprise,” Yaws said.
A single teepee is $80 with added costs for extra pieces. Teepee Gypsies can accommodate as many tents as requested, going even into the double digits, with discounts for larger parties, Yaws said.
“The more you order, the more that you rent, the bigger the discount,” she said. “Then we could do goodie bags, which is extra; then we also charge for a balloon garland that connects the tents.”
More information about TeePee Gypsies and its services is available on its Facebook page.
