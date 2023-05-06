With the recent release of her first album, local Tejano artist Madison Pulido has been making a name for herself performing all over the area, collecting awards and earning radio play.
“My family has been a huge support, and I’ve just been wanting to be able to share who I am with my community too and be able to do more with my community,” Pulido said.
Although her main genre is Tejano music, Pulido doesn’t want to limit herself to that style of music. With plans to branch out to other stages, she doesn’t intend to forget Tejano and Brazoria County are where she got her start.
Born in Lake Jackson and raised in Freeport, she credits her family with instilling the idea of becoming an artist after they surrounded her with music and encouraged her to pursue a singing career.
“Ever since I was little, my family, they’ve always just surrounded me with the music, and I’ve always had a love for it,” Pulido said. “We’ve always had backyard barbecues or pool parties, stuff like that. Growing up I just adapted to the music.”
After releasing a couple singles early last year, Pulido delivered her first album, “Simplemente,” in December. It features nine songs written by Lorenzo Lopez and arranged by Brando Mireles, well-known names in the industry.
“They’ve been in the industry for a long time, so to be able to have my first album, being able to work alongside with them was definitely a huge blessing and very honored to be able to work alongside such legendary people in the industry,” Pulido said.
Even before the release of her album, Pulido gained fast traction with her two singles, “Porque Sera” and “Simplemente Por Quererte a Ti.” They earned radio play and performances in Corpus Christi and San Antonio and an upcoming return to her home county performance in Angleton. Pulido won the all star award for Best Uprising Female Artist last year, and has another all-star award on the horizon.
“I’m excited to see what lies ahead of us with these events that are turning up,” said Pulido’s mom and manager, Michelle Garcia. “It’s unbelievable, actually pretty unbelievable.”
Despite having broken into the industry about a year and a half ago and being only 22 years old, Pulido said she is increasingly comfortable performing in front of crowds.
“Now as I’ve gotten a little more used to it and it’s getting into a routine, I’ve been looking forward to it and I’m wanting to do it more. Definitely it’s very exciting to get on stage now,” Pulido said. “Now that I have my own songs, I was getting on stage and singing a bunch of covers. But now that I get to sing original music, it’s really fun, and the rush on stage is amazing, and it’s fun to be able to see my family out there in the crowd, too.”
Pulido sees a wide range of ages in her growing fan base, she said, but she likes to focus on her younger fans.
“I can see it as I can be a role model for them and they can look up to me, and just not even music wise, just growing up to be a girl and sometimes even the little boy,s too, they like my music as well,” Pulido said. “I want to be able to make sure that everything I do is something that they know, that they see is something good.”
Pulido’s hope with her music is to make people feel happy while listening and her family proud as she continues in her career.
“I hope that sometimes people have a bad day or anything, they can just kind of sit back and listen to some good music and be able to just recharge themselves or just reset,” Pulido said. “I’m just glad I get to fulfill my family, my grandparents’ dream. They’ve always wanted to see me hit the stage and sing just because they know I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s just something that I know I’m making them really proud.”
