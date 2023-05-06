With the recent release of her first album, local Tejano artist Madison Pulido has made a name for herself while performing all over the area, already earning herself awards and radio plays.

“My family has been a huge support and I've just been wanting to be able to share who I am with my community too and be able to do more with my community,” Pulido said.

Although her current main genre is Tejano music, Pulido, born in Lake Jackson and raised in Freeport, doesn’t want to stop there. With plans to dabble in several different styles of music and branch out to other stages, she doesn’t plan to forget that Tejano and Brazoria County is where she got her start and the idea to become an artist after being surrounded by the music and encouraged by her family to kick start her career.

“Ever since I was little my family, they've always just surrounded me with the music, and I've always had a love for it,” Pulido said. “We've always had backyard barbecues or pool parties, stuff like that. Growing up I just adapted to the music.”

After a couple single releases early last year, Pulido released her first album “Simplemente” in December featuring nine songs written by Lorenzo Lopez and arranged by Brando Mireles, well known names in the industry.

“They've been in the industry for a long time, so to be able to have my first album being able to work alongside with them was definitely a huge blessing and very honored to be able to work alongside such legendary people in the industry,” Pulido said.

However, even before the release of her album, Pulido was gaining fast traction with her two already released singles “Porque Sera” and “Simplemente Por Quererte a Ti”, with several radio plays and performances in Corpus Christi and San Antonio and an upcoming return to her home county performance in Angleton. Pulido won the All Star award for Best Uprising Female Artist last year, and has another All Star award on the horizon.

“I'm excited to see what lies ahead of us with these events that are turning up,” Pulido’s mom and manager Michelle Garcia said. “It's unbelievable, actually pretty unbelievable.”

Having only just broken into the industry around a year and a half ago and only 22 years old, one would assume that she’s still nervous performing on stage in front of a crowd, but that is not the case for Pulido as time goes on.

“Now as I've gotten a little more used to it and it's getting into a routine, I've been looking forward to it and I'm wanting to do it more, definitely it's very exciting to get on stage now,” Pulido said. “Now that I have my own songs, I was getting on stage and singing a bunch of covers. But now that I get to sing original music, it's really fun, and the rush on stage is amazing, and it's fun to be able to see my family out there in the crowd, too.”

Within the year and a half, Pulido has gained a sizable fanbase that ranges in ages from young to old. But her younger fans are the ones she likes focusing on, hoping to be a role model for them in the future.

“I can see it as I can be a role model for them and they can look up to me and just not even music wise just, growing up to be a girl and sometimes even the little boys too, they like my music as well,” Pulido said. “I want to be able to make sure that everything I do is something that they know, that they see is something good.”

Pulido’s hope with her music is to just make people feel happy while listening and her family proud as she continues on in her career putting out more music.

“I hope that sometimes people have a bad day or anything, they can just kind of sit back and listen to some good music and be able to just recharge themselves or just reset,” Pulido said. “I’m just glad I get to fulfill my family, my grandparents’ dream, they’ve always wanted to see me hit the stage and sing just because they know I’ve always wanted to do it, it’s just something that I know I'm making them really proud.”