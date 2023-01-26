ANGLETON
T he countdown was 10 minutes on the clock until The Grill located at Gulf Coast Auto Park opened up for lunch, as well known in the Angleton Community for her service, Donna Moser, was setting up for regular business hours.
Monday was just like any other day at the restaurant with one thing significantly out of the ordinary. Staff and customers found themselves at Moser’s funeral themed 75th birthday party.
“We lost a really beloved guy from work whose name was Guy Kamp, probably about three weeks ago,” Moser said. “And he sort of was like my work husband because every time something would go wrong, here he was operations manager, and he had to make sure that everything at the restaurant ran.”
The Grill was also celebrating its 17th anniversary.
Moser says that about 400 meals a day go through the restaurant and frequently things break down that she notices need to get fixed.
“So I would call him and he would say, the answer’s ‘yes,’ and the question is, ‘How much is it going to cost me?’” Moser said. “So when the girls said, ‘What are we going to do for your 75th birthday?’ I said, ‘We’re going to have a funeral while I’m alive.’”
Frequent customers, friends, co-workers and people familiar with Donna stopped by to grab a bite to eat and leave messages — pearls of wisdom, funny stories, recipes and input of what brought them to the grill.
“When I’m 90 years old and I’m sitting out on the back porch drinking beer, I’m going to be looking at these cards.” Moser said.
An employee who’s also been working at The Grill for 17 years, Bertha Aleman, recalls the beginning of her culinary journey when Moser took her in and taught her the ropes.
“When I came here I was not a cook and Donna showed me everything from the beginning,” Aleman said. “I never knew how to cook gumbo and now people say it’s the best in the world. I didn’t like it but now I love it. Donna is wonderful and with all of the years I worked with her, I feel like she’s my second mom.”
Aleman would often joke with Moser asking her ‘You got a new boyfriend?’ when new customers would come around.
“Bertha, all men at a certain age, that’s all they can think about, it is food, so I have lots of boyfriends. Men just like food,’” Moser said was her reply.
For 17 years, The Grill has been more than a place to enjoy some comfort Southern cooking with fusions of Mexican, Cajun, and seafood cuisine. It has also served as a place that has been on standby for the community when they need it the most.
“We’ve been a major hub for a lot of things, during the flood when all of the boys came from the last hurricane when the Brazos flooded, everyone else was closed and we were open and eventually these guys were carrying their calves over their horses, carrying them out of the flood and we fed them” said Moser.
The two greatest reminders Aleman keeps in mind when she’s making meals is to never serve cold food and to always make it with love because it’s the most important ingredient in a dish.
“All of the people here are our family, we’re going to serve them not because they pay but because they’re family,” Aleman said.
Donna used to be a car saleswoman at the auto park and would cook in the used car department every day until the owner Robert Baldwin decided to open up the restaurant.
“I told the owner of the company that we’re not going to have a menu, because we’re just going to be little. It’s only going to be like 30 or 40 of us, and he just did it for the employees,” Moser said.
Greeted with a tight hug, the kind only years of friendship can bring about, Gulf Coast Auto Park General Manager Mark Holian, Moser’s former auto sales manager was present for her big birthday bash and in line for the taste of home-style cooking he favors.
“For a restaurant that does strictly lunch, it’s tough to survive, but Donna has a great following. People are always amazed when they come in here when you point out there’s no employees eating here, it’s all people from the community,” Holian said.
In the times before the Grill was even open, Holian said that if you gave Moser $5 the day before work, she would bring you a nice warm meal the next day.
“It’s been 17 years here at the Grill, but she was doing it for three or four years over there at the used car, cooking lunch every day,” he said.
