ANGLETON
Birds have always captivated humans with their vibrant colors, remarkable behaviors and unique adaptations. However, have you ever wondered how ornithologists can identify a bird species using only one feather?
This is where Carla J. Dove and Kristine Rivers come in. They are the co-authors of “Bird Detectives: Science Sleuths and Their Feathered Friends.” The spoke about their work recently at a meeting of the Texas Master Naturalist’s Brazoria County chapter.
Rivers is a lifelong birder and founder of Birding for Fun, an organization offering guided tours, workshops and family friendly events. She is a proud Texas Master Naturalist and served as the president of the local Brazoria County chapter, which just celebrated its 24th year of operation.
“I’ve spend my lifetime fascinated by birds,” she said.
Dove, who has a doctorate in forensic ornithology, works as a scientist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and mostly identifies birds involved in bird strikes.
She is an expert in determining species of birds from the microscopic evidence and feather comparisons with the museum’s specimens.
“What we study in our lab is actually the smallest part of the feather,” she said.
In January, Kristine Rivers released “Smithsonian Bird Detectives,” an educational nonfiction book for kids published by Capstone Editions.
The book is filled with fascinating information about birds, including the story of Roxie Collie Laybourne, who helped identify the bird that caused a significant plane crash.
As the first bird detective, Laybourne began working at the Smithsonian national museum in the 1960s. She pioneered the field not by being the first woman in it, but as the first person to do it.
The book takes readers on a journey through the work of leading ornithologists at the Smithsonian Institution and the National Museum of Natural History’s Division of Birds, focusing on the Feather Identification Lab directed by Dove.
This lab is responsible for identifying bird species from fragmentary evidence using forensic methodologies such as microscopy, whole feather comparisons with museum specimens, and DNA “barcoding.”
This work might seem specialized, but it has a significant impact on aviation safety. Bird Strikes, or birds colliding with aircraft, can be catastrophic.
The Federal Aviation Administration estimates bird strikes cost the aviation industry more than $950 million annually. However, experts can use the techniques developed in the Feather Identification Lab to determine the bird species involved in the collision and prevent future incidents.
Moreover, the Feather Identification Lab aids in studies of prey remains, food contaminations and identification of birds used on anthropological artifacts.
“It’s not just about the feathers, it’s about the entire bird and how it fits into the ecosystem,” Dove said.
Together, Dove and Rivers provide a captivating insight into ornithology and how it intersects with fields such as aviation safety and anthropology.
“I took a deep dive into all the information I could find on the subject,” Rivers said.
About 95 percent of bird strikes happen during takeoff and landing, and the goal is to keep birds and aircraft apart, Dove said.
The US Fish and Wildlife has a tool to identify bird feathers, which is an essential part of identifying the species involved in a bird strike.
Communities can work together, utilizing organizations like the Texas Master Naturalist Cradle Brazoria County Chapter, experts like Rivers and Dove, and tools like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s feather identification tool, to ensure the safety of people and planes alike.
“The whole point is to keep birds and aircrafts apart,” Dove said.
