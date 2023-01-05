The Texas A&M Singing Cadets will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion at Brazosport College. The Brazoria County Aggie Moms Club is sponsoring the concert to raise money for student scholarships.
The prestigious and beloved Texas A&M Singing Cadets all-male choir has been a piece of the university’s history for the last 129 years. The Grammy-winning choir, known as the “Voice of Aggieland,” tours all over the state, and this year will be making a stop at The Clarion thanks to the Brazoria County Aggie Moms Club.
“It’s just a really neat concert. It’s good ol’ Americana music and just kind of, you know, a capella, and it’s just a neat way to bring a little bit of A&M to the community,” Aggie Mom President Kim Forrest said. “We ask them to come every three years to kind of load up our scholarship fund for our Aggies here.”
Sponsored by the club, the concert is a fundraiser for A&M students in the area as a portion of the proceeds go toward scholarships.
“We have sponsorships, like moms can sponsor. We have different levels of sponsorship; companies sponsor different things, and you get a few tickets to that, you get your name in the program and things like that,” Forrest said. “That sponsorship is what fuels our scholarships every three years.”
Something interesting that adds to the tradition the cadets hold is that when they travel for shows, they do not stay in hotels. Host families open their doors to save on costs while also helping build community attachment and outreach.
“It’s another public outreach for the university to have those ambassadors, if you will, that’s a great way to connect with the universities,” former Singing Cadet Brent Bowles said. “Sometimes they’re people that don’t have any familiarity with the university and the fine institution that A&M is, and the different traditions, but in other terms, it’s a way for older former students of A&M to kind of reconnect, to see what’s going on campus.”
Although many current and former Aggies in the area are encouraged to attend, so are others in the community as the choir will be performing music for everyone to enjoy.
“I just hope everybody will come attend the concert. It’s great, they have lots of different music types,” Bowles said. “They’ll start out with some religious or spiritual type songs, they get into some patriotic songs, and they get into some show tunes and some Aggie spirit songs.”
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets are $30 and available at clarion.brazosport.edu. For information, visit the Brazoria County Aggie Moms Club’s Facebook page.
