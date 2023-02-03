LAKE JACKSON
A circus tent will soon sit outside of the Brazos Mall, but this one brings a unique twist on the normal big top affair.
Cirque Italia creates a unique experience for its audiences through its creative use of lights and water, creating a fun and entertaining environment that combines various circus acts, including pirates and clowns.
“We just wanted to bring something different to the United States, because we are the first traveling European-style water circus,” spokeswoman Marjorie Rosenthal said. “You can see a water circus in a stationary way, in like Dubai or Vegas, but we travel with ours.”
Cirque Italia is a 100 percent animal-free circus with all the acts focused on the artists and their skills. The company has multiple touring companies, with the one coming to Lake Jackson being pirate-themed.
“We have a new dynamic water stage and it’s amazing water works. It’s like water works that start from the ground that go all the way up. Then we also have rainfall, a curtain of rain. It’s an amazing show,” Rosenthal said. “This year it’s a brand new pirate adventure show;. Our show is very interactive. You may see sword-fighting right in front of you, and it’s very family friendly.”
Rafinha the clown leads the audience on a mission to find buried treasure. Along the way, he finds some trouble, making for a fun show that should keep the audience entertained.
“He’s not like a normal clown; he’s a modern style clown. He’s not scary, he’s super young, he wears Converse, he’s super funny, and he is like a pirate clown,” Rosenthal said. “So he’s on this quest to find buried treasure. He goes on this journey, sees these angelic aerial artists, fighting with pirates trying to get the treasure. You have to come to the show to see if he finds the treasure or not.”
While watching Rafinha on his mission, acts from people all over the world that are part of the circus family will perform.
“The amazing water works that correspond with the lights makes it a magical experience for the audience, and you’ll see angelic aerialists, a dual skating act, stilts, juggling and we actually have a woman hanging from her hair, so I think that’s pretty cool,” Rosenthal said. “We have so many amazing artists. They’re all from around the world. For instance you’ll see people from Venezuela, Romania, Peru, Brazil.”
The water circus will present multiple performance each day from Thursday to Feb. 12 in the Brazos Mall parking lot. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children, and prices rise depending on levels and seats. There is an ongoing promotion for one free children’s ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket in the second and third level with the use of the promotion code “FACEFREE.”For more information or to purchase tickets, visit silver.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
“It’s a good show because there are no bad seats in the house; all the seats in our tent are good seats,” Rosenthal said. “We are just so excited to be in Lake Jackson. It’s going to be an amazing show and you’re going to see so many acts you’ve never seen before here at Cirque Italia. We have world-renowned artists and we always change our theme every year and we always get new performers.”
