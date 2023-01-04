Happy 2023! I am such a morning person. I absolutely love getting up early, watching the sunrise, enjoying a good cup of coffee and having quiet time before the day goes by.
For many years I have fallen into the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions, but in recent years I have changed my way of thinking.
To me each day is a new beginning not just each new year. So, each day I try to do better than the day before. I try to work on things that I struggle with and improve my way of thinking. I speak positive words to myself and focus on the good things and how I can make the things I have a hard time with better.
I have been married a long time and my husband knows that if I am having a bad day, that I will only allow the sadness, frustration and stress to last that one day. I hate feeling that way, but I allow myself to embrace the feelings, shed tears and deal with the challenges and then I do my very best to wake up the next day and change the way I handle whatever is going on. This has helped me out so much in life, it’s not easy, but knowing that God’s mercies are new every morning not just every year makes me grateful and willing to show myself some mercy.
Going forward I would highly recommend trying this routine instead of thinking you can only make resolutions in your life at the beginning of the New Year. We have each day to better our lives and the lives of others. Happy New Year to all of you. I hope that this year is filled with all things good.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.