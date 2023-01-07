LAKE JACKSON
The siblings’ matching dog tags symbolize not only a family link, but mark a generational commitment to military service.
For Army Supply Sgt. Alexis Youngbloom, it also set a precedent in her family.
“Our family in general is a military family. All of our family is Marines, Navy, Air Force and Army,” Youngbloom said. “I was the first female who enlisted in our family.”
Youngbloom enlisted when she was 17 years old and has served four years. After seeing his sister’s experience with the Army, Youngbloom’s 18-year-old brother, Dylan Amy, decided to enlist as well.
The Lake Jackson natives were looking to expand their experience beyond the city they always knew.
“I needed to get away and I needed to kind of set myself up for success,” Youngbloom said. “I knew that the Army would offer me benefits, as in going to school and paying for it. It just kind of pushed me to do something other than what I’m doing here, something out of my comfort zone.”
Basic training presented her first challenge, she said.
“It was pretty tough for me, I would say just mentally, not physically. Physically, it is really challenging for people, but it mentally took a toll on me,” Youngbloom said. “For me, it was a different change, it was a different environment and it was a wake-up call that I definitely needed.”
Amy originally thought his sister was crazy for joining the military. He changed his mind when he saw how strong and determined she had become, he said.
“Just seeing how she did it and how she had made it through, I thought if she can do it, I can do it,” Amy said.
Just out of basic training and into his field, Amy will study signal systems and radio communications. He wants to go to school for computer forensics and cybersecurity, he said.
Youngbloom is almost finished with her stint in the Army. She is stationed in Hawaii but will soon be working on a kinesiology degree when she gets out, she said.
“I definitely would recommend the military. At least everyone should serve one term because they have discipline, they have more structure. I would highly recommend it,” Youngbloom said.
The growth she’s had over the course of her time in the service has been the hardest thing she’s achieved and also the most rewarding, Youngbloom said.
“It’s learning more about yourself and meeting new people,” she said. “You’re meeting people from all around the world and they’re all different and you all come from different walks of life. You have to learn to coexist with these people because you’re with them every day. And so, it’s a great thing to experience and learn how to navigate that, but it’s also hard.”
Having a brother and sister both serving is not something common, but it’s also not that unusual, Station Commander Sgt. Carlos Santiago said.
Some families have a good story and history with the military and their children just want to follow in those footsteps, Santiago said.
Everybody’s got their reasons why they want to join, he said.
“The Army gives you a great opportunity to have a career, but at the same time it opens doors to more out there,” Santiago said. “Some people come in the Army and they do a certain kind of job and that job opens different doors to the civilian world that you just might not be able to get to there.”
Although not blood-related, Jackeline Vera and Cameron Hicks are both from Brazoria County and can relate to the shared experience of being newly enlisted in the Army.
Vera is from West Columbia and Hicks is from Sweeny. Both are 18 and the first in their bloodline to join the Army. However, their families had a lot of influence on their decision to join.
Vera said her family was shocked when she enlisted, but they were also proud.
“I wanted to make my dad proud. This was the easiest way to do it,” Hicks said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.