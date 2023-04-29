ANGLETON
Matt and Monica Sebesta’s spiritual journey put them in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City as Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday and Easter, fulfilling a lifelong mission for the couple to be on the sacred site during the Lenten season.
The county judge and his wife participated in the pilgrimage through Mountain Butorac, an American living in Rome known as the Catholic Traveler. He started his tourism business in 2004 and moved full time to Rome a decade later, his home a 90-second walk from St. Peter’s Basilica.
Traveling as part of a group of about 16, stepping out of the airport and into Rome after a 12-hour flight was like traveling back in time, Monica Sebesta said. The attention to detail in the architecture, exposure to beautiful art and being around massive crowds of people who shared their faith took her breath away, she said.
Members of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Danbury, the couple considers themselves cradle Catholics, meaning they have been part of the faith since birth, Monica Sebesta said. So the calling to visit the Holy City has always been a dream for them, she said.
“It’s part of who I am. It’s innate. It’s part of every choice,” she said. “For us, it’s just part of who we are, the fabric of our lives ... I think how do you get through something without faith, that you know that you’re not alone and there’s strength in that.”
Their tour began March 30 and they visited several of the 985 churches in Rome, starting with the Lenten church Arcibasilica di San Giovanni.
“It was really cool because we actually started outside the church in a small chapel and processed into the church for Mass,” Monica Sebesta said. “At the end of Mass, they brought out a relic of the true cross for veneration.”
Veneration means to pray in the presence of, she said.
Although the service was in Italian, Monica Sebesta said the beauty about being Catholic is the Mass and the traditions of the service are universal, she said.
As the group trekked from one church to another, they easily achieved between 10,000 and 20,000 steps a day, she said.
“They do a whole lot more walking there than we do here,” she said of the culture in general.
On Palm Sunday, the group lined up at 6:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, Butorac’s expert knowledge put them in a great position to closely see Pope Francis as he passed through the square, Monica Sebesta said.
“It’s special to see this person who is the head of your church in real life — not on a TV screen, not in a social media post — and the energy of everybody yelling ‘Papa’ is so unique,” she said. “He has a certain joyfulness about himself when he is with the people.”
The next few days were spent in the peaceful town of Assisi, Italy, where snow fell around them as they relaxed in preparation for a busy end to the week ahead. They enjoyed some sightseeing, including visits to the Basilica of St. Francis, the Chapel of St. Catherine and the Hermitage of Carceri.
“It was really just about having some time to do some reflection and some prayer, some quiet time before we went back,” Monica Sebesta said.
On Holy Thursday, they returned to Vatican City and attended the Mass of the Last Supper at the Venerable English College and kept the Holy Thursday tradition to visit seven altars of repose before midnight. They are small chapels outside of the church where the body of Christ has been removed during the sacred day, she said.
“It is a crazy experience because the streets are full of people and they’re all doing this,” Monica Sebesta said. “There are people everywhere going in and out of the churches doing adoration, going in saying their prayers, and the group gets up and goes to the next church. So there’s just this humanity that’s in Rome visiting the altars of repose.”
Going up the Scala Sancta stairs provided the most emotional element of the trip, she said. This landmark, brought to Rome in 326 by St. Helen, was part of Pontius Pilate’s palace in Jerusalem and purportedly the same stairs Jesus climbed on his way to face the Roman governor of Judea.
“You cannot walk those stairs, you have to crawl them. You have to crawl 28 steps,” Monica Sebesta said. “To put myself where he walked, even on my knees. Does it have a feeling? Yes. It is a feeling that He was there and He walked those steps knowing where He was going so that I can be in heaven. That’s overwhelming.”
This experience also made a major impact on Matt Sebesta, he said.
Matt Sebesta said getting the keys to open the doors to the Vatican museum was a stand-out moment of the trip for him. It was a privilege granted to the group because of Butorac’s tourism connections. The museum displays Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel masterpiece and works by Raphael, among many others, he said.
“That was phenomenal,” Matt Sebesta said. “We had gone through four years before when it was like the march of the penguins. To be able to go through and unlock the doors, the lights come on and to go at our own pace was phenomenal.”
The week culminated on Easter Sunday when the group celebrated with thousands of other Catholics at the Vatican. Choirs, cantors, the Swiss Guard, the beautiful decor of floral arrangements made with tulips and the Vatican bells ringing out created the atmosphere for the joyous celebration, Monica Sebesta said.
The universality of the Catholic Church was on display at the service, Monica Sebesta said, as the Mass incorporated several languages.
The experience is unforgettable for the couple, they said.
“It’s hard to explain,” Matt Sebesta said. “That week, which is the holiest week in the Christian faith to — politics aside, everything else aside — to be there that week, just to experience it, I think it brings you closer to your faith,” Matt Sebesta said.
