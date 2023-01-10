LAKE JACKSON
Internationally recognized Jazz musician Delfeayo Marsalis will be appearing as a guest soloist with the local talent of Brazosport Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
The New Orleans-born talent has performed at the custom-designed Clarion before during the 2017 Jazz Extravaganza, an annual event a week before Thanksgiving where local school jazz bands perform a concert with guest artists and clinicians, then the guest artist does a concert on their own.
“The great thing about it is not only do you get to see a high-quality professional performer, but you also get to see our top local talent perform as well,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
For first-timers that are planning to go see Marsalis at The Clarion, guests will be in a unique concert hall that has been highly praised by many performing artists that have played at the venue, including VOCES8, a 2023 Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble.
“One of the singers in the group said The Clarion was definitely one of the top three concert halls in the world because of the way it looks and the way it sounds,” Dornan said.
“A lot of detail had gone into the planning process to ensure every seat in the house was a good seat, where you had good visibility and good sound and just a great place.”
The performance will be a treat not only for the audience but local musicians as well, said Richard Birk said, coordinator of music at Brazosport College.
“The Marsalis family are Jazz royalty,” Birk said. “His father was a preeminent jazz educator in New Orleans as well as being a great jazz pianist; his siblings are all hugely successful jazz musicians. Both of his brothers have won Grammys and so has Delfeayo. He is a great musician and guy.”
Since the Brazosport Jazz Orchestra consists of many local teachers, the concerts are great opportunities for them to make music with world-class jazz musicians. Those professionals also provide insights which they apply when teaching their students.
“Over the years the jazz community here has gotten stronger because of these opportunities,” Birk said.
Marsalis’ concert will feature mostly his original songs performed with his jazz group.
“It is definitely going to have a New Orleans flavor to it,” Birk said. “He does a variety of stuff, but it will have a strong New Orleans essence.”
Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and college employees and $10 for Brazosport College students and children. They are available at clarion.brazosport.edu, by calling 979-230-3156 or visiting the box office at 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
