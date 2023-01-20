Brazoria County contains deep roots and rich history dating back to the start of Texas itself and to fully understand the extent of the history, one must also recognize the darker pieces of said history.
The presence of slavery in the history of the area is a known one, but not always thoroughly researched, but with “… this worst of evils …” the Freeport Historical Museum — with the help of the local plantation historical sites and other museums — dives into that history.
“This will be the largest exhibit that I’ve put together so far,” Museum Manager Wade Dillon said. “It’s a very immense topic and the reason it’s the largest exhibit I’ve put together is I didn’t feel that there was any way that you could really narrow some of this down because it is a very heavy topic.”
This month-long exhibit opening Feb. 1 has been in progress for a while now, with Dillon going far to research as much as he can about the place Brazoria County had in slavery in Texas.
“Wade Dillon has been a friend of our site since at least I got there in 2020. He has been a big help to us, especially with the type of history that he’s interested in researching,” Levi-Jordan Plantation Site Educator William Polley said. “The historic realm is pretty much dominated by one culture, so it’s time to get more voices and stories out in the historic industry. It’s pretty tough sometimes, so the fact that Mr. Wade Dillon has taken the time to not only step outside of himself but to research what actually happened in this community just really shows the appreciation he has for history.”
The exhibit features 20 reading panels as well as original artifacts, all helping the public to explore in-depth the presence of slavery in many areas in the county.
“There’s a very large scope to this exhibit, for slavery in Brazoria County during the Antebellum period,” Dillon said. “We explore what the daily life of an enslaved person was like. We explore the details of human trafficking on the Brazos River as well as the San Bernard River. We also explore the personal stories of the enslaved people who were later interviewed in the ’30s.”
A unique piece to this exhibit is the telling of people’s stories, helping to get a first-person perspective of what life was like for those enslaved, he said.
“In the late 1930s there was a system called the Federal Writers Project of the Works Progress Administration and they interviewed over 2,300 former enslaved peoples across the nation, including Texas,” Dillon said. “So some of the interviews that I highlight are specifically from individuals who were enslaved here in Brazoria County. They range from married couples to individuals. So it takes these very personal stories and it presents them to the public. It lets folks know that this was very real, that this is a very relevant part of our history.”
While the exhibit offers an in-depth history of slavery in the area, Dillon emphasizes it is not completely comprehensive timeline.
“I had to do some condensing, otherwise all the information on this topic could fill the entire building,” he said. “But what I try and do is paint an accurate and tasteful picture of slavery in Brazoria County to the general public.”
With all this information available, and more to discover, the hope is that the public also takes an interest in the active historic sites in the area, such as the Levi-Jordan and Varner-Hogg plantations.
“That was really our big goal in this, to start a network of museums so we can all work together on this tourist destination,” Polley said. “We are really looking forward to doing that with other museums in our area so we can start this network to where we can not only have people come out to our sites but we can push them to go to other sites in Brazoria County to grow our community as a whole.”
“...this worst of evils…” exhibit will be available for viewing at the Freeport Historical Museum starting Feb. 1 and will run until March 4. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $3 for students, military and seniors.
“As with any exhibit that I’ve produced for this museum, it is with the hope that the public leaves with a greater, deeper understanding and appreciation of our area’s history,” Dillon said. “I think there’s a lot of areas that are not completely understood and I believe that this may be one of them.”
