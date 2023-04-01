Yesteryears for April 1, 2023

75 years ago
Weingarten’s Store No. 22, to be located in the west end of Freeport, will probably be in operation in about ninety days, according to a Houston official.
G.J. “Gordy” Freeman of Freeport will be over-all store manager, with a personnel of fifty persons. Mr. Freeman has been in Houston since February 3 learning Weingarten’s policies and methods of operation.
Personnel manager Ross Farley, 808 Prairie Avenue, in Houston may be contacted for positions with this organization. At a later date, Mr. Farley will be available for Freeport interviews.
Weingarten’s will offer a service institution for the Brazosport area with departments for meat, produce, groceries, delicatessen, cigars, drugs, candy, bakery and cosmetics.
Among the new services will be packaged fresh meat for self-service daily bakery and produce deliveries from Houston and poultry from their own processing plant in Hallettsville.
The entire building will be air-conditioned and parking space for 250 cars will be available.
50 years ago
The use of disciplining students reared its head again Tuesday night, this time with one member on the Brazosport Independent School District board challenging earlier remarks by another trustee who had claimed board policy was too lenient.
Jesse I. Hibbetts Jr. attempted to counter remarks made last week by another board member, Dr. Gerald Perryman. Hibbetts said he had checked the statics on disciplinary problems and compared 1971-72 figures with those for 1972-73 and argued that the facts do not support Dr. Perryman’s statement that the policy is too lenient.
According to Dr. Perryman, Hibbetts’ statements are related to the full school year of 1971-72 while his presentation earlier was related to the first three nine-week periods of this school year.
Hibbetts said he could see no way that the number of board disciplinary problems could be blamed on the changing of the school board policy a year ago.
15 years ago
SWEENY — Members of Frank Raynor’s family consider themselves lucky to still be able to sit down and talk with him about the good times, the bad times — and the 150 times.
The 85-year-old Sweeny resident was stung 150 times by a swarm of bees Monday while he was pushing down dead trees on his property. The attacking insects chased him as he ran more than a half-mile toward his house to escape.
“They would not let off him,” said his son, Gus Raynor. “They pounded him and when they took his shirt off, he was covered with bees.”
Though Frank Raynor thinks the bees might have had a hive in one of the dead trees he knocked down, he is unsure where they came from because he was attacked from behind, he said.
Frank Raynor said he tried to stop his bulldozer when the bees began swarming around him, but didn’t manage to get it all the way off before he jumped from it and fell to the ground.
“It seemed to give the bees an opportunity to really hone in on me,” Raynor said. “So they were all around my head and my ears and the backs of my hands. I was raking them off of me the best I could until I got up and staggered off another 50 feet or so and I stumbled again and they just really got after me.”
Raynor did the only thing he could think of and ran more than half a mile to his house.
“I had a cell phone and I could have called for help, but I thought I’d be stung to death by the time help could come,” Raynor said.
Raynor said once he got inside, he collapsed on the floor, exhausted from the bee stings and from the running he had to do.
His son, Tony Raynor, called 911 and paramedics arrived soon after to take him to Sweeny Community Hospital, he said.
“They began to give me some morphine and it began to ease the pain,” Frank Raynor said. “A couple of girls there went to work pulling the stingers out and they counted 150 of those things. When the doctor heard that, he said 150 bee stings is equivalent to a snake bite.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.