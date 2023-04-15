Yesteryears for April 15, 2023

75 years ago
One of the largest prospective oil developments in South Texas was revealed this week with the announcement that Gulf Oil Corporation had leased approximately 4,162 acres in the Peach Point area, which is about eight miles from Freeport.
Gulf will spud in a test well within a few days destined for some 12,000 feet, which will be one of the deepest wells yet to be drilled.
The property leased by Gulf is adjacent to a tract which was drilled and is now under lease by Pure Oil Company in 1935.
All of the area under lease is on the Freeport side of Clemens State Farm.
50 years ago
Jimmy Dean, Morris Richardson and Donnie Bukacek have all received letters to attend boot camp in late July.
The three Brazoria County grid stars have been drafted to play in the annual Texas High School Coaches Association All Star football game in Irving’s Texas Stadium on August 2.
All three gridders will attend gladly.
It marks the first time in the history of the immediate area that three have been picked to play in the elite all star game, which pits the North All Stars against the South All Stars each year.
All three area gridders picked this year have already shown in regular season play that they can play with the big boys and now each will have his chance to mingle with the very best Texas has to offer.
Dean, a rugged three-year letterman for Coach L.Z. Bryan’s Brazoswood Buccaneers, is the most heralded of the three locals. But that certainly isn’t taking anything away from the other two gridders.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — The sunbather found near Oyster Creek around lunchtime does not have to worry about getting dry, cracked skin from too much time in the sun. But he is unlikely to get much of a tan, either.
Residents noticed an almost 9 1/2-foot reptile soaking up some rays on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Huckleberry Drive at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Lake Jackson Humane Control Officer Kelli Jones said. The alligator didn’t lunge at any residents and it wasn’t agitated.
“He was just sunbathing on the sidewalk,” Jones said. “He was just hanging out. He didn’t hurt anyone.”
Jones, along with other humane officers, Lake Jackson police officers, Brazoria County Game Warden Jason Richards and members of Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue, walked up to the alligator and tossed a rope around its neck, Jones said.
Officials then waited for the alligator to wrap himself up before they tied its legs together and mouth shut. The whole process took a little more than an hour, Jones said.
Humane control officers took the alligator at 1:58 p.m. to Crocodile Encounter, a wildlife refuge in Angleton that takes in crocodiles and alligators, Jones said.
The alligator’s appearance brought out many area residents, Jones said. In all, she said about 40 people were watching from safe distances.
“There was a huge crowd,” she said. “It was like everyone in Lake Jackson was out there.”
The alligator could be the same one that crept along Live Oak Lane last week but evaded authorities, Jones said.
“He had been sunbathing in people’s yards,” Jones said.
The alligator looks to be about 15 years old, said Chris Dieter, owner of the wildlife refuge. That is young for the reptile.
“They can live to be about 100 years old,” Dieter said. “If you look at his teeth, they are not very worn down. They are teeth of a young alligator.”
The wildlife refuge took the alligator off the humane officers hands because it is licensed to have about 15 on its property, Dieter said.
“He’ll be well fed and is now resting comfortably in the pool,” Dieter said.
