Yesteryears for April 22, 2023

75 years ago
The chamber of commerce is continuing its efforts to secure a dial telephone system in this area, President Evans stated in his address to the Velasco Lions Club this week.
Also a decision on what should be closing days for merchants is being reached through the efforts of the chamber working in cooperation with the retail credit association.
It is thought it would probably suit most citizens in the area for holidays observed by Dow and the Sulphur Company to be the ones that may be the closing days to be agreed on by merchants.
Mr. Evans reviewed some of the benefits that may follow the visit of Manager Spears, John Suggs and R.W. Loomis to Washington recently. The expense of the trip, he pointed out, was little compared to the probable good results to be attained.
Talks were made with U.S. Engineers. Improvements to the amount of $140,000 may be forthcoming. Bends in the harbor channel may be used to permit tankers and barges to enter more easily.
50 years ago
The problem of flooding was tackled by the Alvin City Council at its meeting this week, following a report by City Engineer Robert Burke who said 80 per cent of the streets had held water up to curb level during the recent rains.
Burke also said that in several areas the water had risen into homes. He reported that 10 inches of rain had been measured in the city in a three-day period creating the worst flooding since Hurricane Carla in 1961.
Burke told the council that the drainage district and the Corps of Engineers must be brought into action on the problem, since there is very little that the city can do about resolving it.
Councilman Roland Burrows agreed, adding that perhaps a committee of councilmen could work with the Chamber of Commerce to create enough “public pressure” to get the Corps of Engineers involved.
Councilman B.J. Sanders stated that he felt there were some areas of the city that could be helped by city action and the city engineer could improve existing storm sewers and culverts if he had the pipe and equipment with which to work.
Mayor Allen Gray suggested that council give permission to City Mgr. W.E. Roush to advertise for bids for storm sewer pipe over a six-month period and that the money could be taken from the $25,000 revenue-sharing check. This permission was granted by unanimous vote.
Gray also told the council that the city engineer was in the process of mapping out the areas for the new storm sewers, which are to be paid for by $25,000 in project revenue sharing funds.
He further suggested that any citizens living in an area with no storm sewers contact the city engineer about having them put in.
15 years ago
LIVERPOOL — As a train’s horn wails in the background, Liverpool parent Sheila Benefield and her daughter, Kathryn Benefield, talk about the possibility of living near and going to school with children from a polygamist compound.
“It’s OK with me as long as they’re nice,” said 15-year-old Kathryn, a freshman at Alvin High School. It’s going to be, “very hard” for the students, she said. “They’re not going to know what to do. It’s going to be big for them.”
About 40 children currently at a shelter near San Angelo are set to be placed into foster care with Kidz Harbor near Liverpool and might have to be enrolled in Alvin schools, Alvin ISD officials have said. However, state officials announced Wednesday they are working to make sure the children will not have to enter public schools, though no decision has been made.
The Kidz Harbor facility is licensed to house about 68 children for up to 90 days while they are placed with foster families.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.