Yesteryears for April 29, 2023

75 years ago
Velasco “Peeping Tom” gets ducking and $100 fine Friday night, April 23, after he was caught peering into the A.G. Runnels home at 200 North River Front street.
Mrs. Runnels was attracted to the window by a small bulldog and upon investigation outside she saw the man still leaning against the window, looking in. G.J. Glidden, a neighbor, called the sheriff’s department in Velasco at 11:30 p.m., the department reported. Mr. Glidden had had a peeping tom the previous evening.
Milam Caldwell and K.G. Bean of the sheriff’s department and Velasco Constable J.T. Fitzgerald answered the call.
When Mr. Glidden approached the intruder and asked him his name, the young man swung at him, missed and then ran. One of the officers, who were close behind, fired at the ground and the peeper jumped into the river.
Officers coaxed him back to the bank and took him to the Justice of the Peace in Velasco, where he was fined $100 by Frank Fowler.
50 years ago
The Lake Jackson City Council took steps Monday night to eliminate red water from the city system and to get plans drawn up for a second fire station, but one action came on a split vote.
In the special session, the next step was also approved in development of Dunbar Park and appointments were discussed prior to the Council going into executive session with the attorney to hear a report on the Garland Drive right-of-way matter.
The council gave unanimous approval to moving forward on a program which they hope will result in clearing up the red water problem City Mgr. A.A. MacLean reported on the study to date by Dunbar and Dickson Consulting Engineers.
He said a problem had developed with Well 7 on the north side of the city and a very strong concentration of red mud had been found in the well. A lab report indicated more than 73 per cent to be iron and aluminum oxides, which the engineers said gave weight to the theory already projected that an iron bacteria was the culprit in the water problem.
The report further urged the city to follow the previously suggested procedure of having a reputable water well company destroy the bacteria. It was also recommended that regular flushings of the system be made after that. The initial procedure is estimated to cost some $3,000 for each of the city’s seven wells.
15 years ago
QUINTANA — A major energy company is considering running an underground petrochemical pipeline from offshore rigs to the inland market through one of several possible routes under Surfside Beach and Quintana.
The possibility of land seizure through eminent domain was raised.
Enterprise Products, a multibillion-dollar oil and gas pipeline company based in Houston, is considering a project in the area, said spokesman Rick Rainey. He would not give any other information.
“We do have a proposed project,” Rainey said. “We are a fairly large company, so we’re looking at a variety of projects. It would be premature for me to discuss details.”
A letter recently sent to Quintana City Hall from Suncoast Land Services Inc., a land acquisition company based in Houston and Lafayette, La., asked for permission to conduct surveys for a proposed pipeline across land owned by the town. It also included instructions on applicable procedures for the town to take if “eminent domain was pursued.”
The lots sought for the land survey include the Quintana water system facility on Lamar Street and a portion of Holley Street.
The letter states Suncoast represents Texas Offshore Port System, a general partnership. The only information on this company that could be found was its mailing address, which was identical to the Houston office of Enterprise Products.
Suncoast Land Services project manager Larry Blanchard said he would not discuss any details of their project but would have their client, whom he would not name, provide more information. No call was returned.
