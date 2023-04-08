Yesteryears for April 8, 2023

75 years ago
Plans are shaping up rapidly for the erection of the new high school building at the intersection of state highways 36 and 288, near the dam between Freeport and Velasco, Supt. Terrell W. Ogg revealed this week, Within the next two or three weeks school officials will be ready with some definite announcements.
The construction plans will also include some needed additions to our present school centers.
The plans will entail the floating of bonds. Emory White, the new architect employed recently, has advanced the program considerably.
The new high school plant is to have a large auditorium, swimming pool, gymnasium, class rooms for 800 students, and a football stadium to seat 6,000 people.
The news of probably getting a needed and adequate high school plant soon is greeted by many citizens with satisfaction.
50 years ago
Lake Jackson will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding April 12-15 and the celebration has been dubbed Plantation Days to recapture some of the charm of the old South represented by Abner Jackson Plantation, of which Lake Jackson is the namesake.
Lake Jackson is a young city, in it’s youth is uniqueness; uniqueness in style and growth. Born in a time of war in the minds of men with vision.
Dr. A.P. Beutel, first general manager of Dow’s Texas Division, made the decision to build the city.
Alden B Dow, architect and the founder of Dow Chemical Company, planned the city and established its standards.
T.J. Dunbar put the ideas of these men together and built the city.
“In commemoration of these three men and all the great men that followed who helped to develop the city and all the people who live in Lake Jackson who make it the City of Enchantment, the Lake Jackson Jaycees are coordinating Lake Jackson Plantation Days,” says Tom Perilloux, one of the organizers.
The goal of this year’s Plantation Days was participation by every sector of the community. The four-day program that has been lined up has achieved this goal, Perilloux added.
15 years ago
ALVIN — A new health care clinic has been created to replace the Alvin Community Health Endeavor after officials decided the former organization was not salvageable.
The clinic still will open its doors to the public Tuesday, but residents now will read The Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center Inc. sprawled across the clinic’s facade.
“It’s more than just a name change,” said Jim Wiginton, head of the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Civil Division. “It’s a new corporate entity.”
Officials had to create a new corporation because they could not find ACHE’s budget or billing information, Wiginton said.
“The reason is we couldn’t get to the bottom of what occurred at the ACHE corporation before the change happened,” Wiginton said. “We couldn’t find the checkbook and we couldn’t figure out where everything went. We would have had to spend $100,000 for a forensic audit to try to find out where stuff went.”
The clinic ceased operations in late October after District Judge Pat Sebesta ruled its then-executive director and board of directors were not fit to run the clinic.
Sebesta also named Fort Bend Family Health Center CEO Lynda Bible as the clinic’s receiver.
On Nov. 30, Bible received a one-year grant of $649,500 to run the county’s lone federally qualified health center clinic under the condition the previous executive director and board did not make any decisions on behalf of the clinic.
Officials also needed to create a new corporation because federal regulators told Bible she would not receive a federal grant after the current one-year, $649,500 grant expires Nov. 30.
“They said there was just no opportunity for ACHE to apply for funding,” Bible said. “For all practical reasons we had to change it.”
Officials also were unable to obtain insurance for a new board of directors under the old corporation, Bible said. And without board insurance, she wouldn’t name a board.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.