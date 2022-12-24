Yesteryears for Dec. 24, 2022

75 years ago
A gasoline explosion at the L.H. Harris filling station and store in Clute Friday evening around 6 o’clock caused high property damage and injured three persons.
A gasoline truck was filling the station’s storage tank and some of the gasoline poured over on the ground. A.Q. Dosser dug a ditch to chase the gasoline back from the building and Mr. Harris was sweeping it in when a stove in the store ignited the fumes. Some witnesses say they felt the shock for a mile.
Mr. Harris ran in to rescue Mrs. Harris, Mrs. Dosser, and a baby behind the store when he fell over some canned goods and broke his foot. He received second-degree burns on his hand.
Mr. Dosser injured both arms with second-degree burns up to his elbows.
Mr. Harris said that his wife received bruises and was suffering shock. He explained that he had really lost his eyebrows.
The insurance company is now making an estimate. Mr. Harris said the damage on his filling station would run around $1,500 and that the store damage would be $800. His insurance only takes care of $800 of that.
Both Mr. Harris and the investigating police officer commended the Clute fire department for their excellent work. Mr. Harris said they were on the job in about one minutes and a half. The officer explained that the ice house next door was stocked with lubricating oil and couldn’t have been saved without the quick work of the department.
Mr. Harris said that he will have to have a new floor, a new wall on one side, and his store building completely straightened.
50 years ago
Three area performers will participate in the Texas Finals Rodeo scheduled at Houston’s Coliseum, Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. They are Stephen Perry III and Jack Beasley of Jones Creek and Charley Beasley of Oyster Creek.
Young Perry, a senior at Sam Houston State University Huntsville, will compete in the calf wrestling event. The Beasley brothers will be trying for top money in bull riding.
Another Oyster Creek resident, 7 year old Darea Sue Riley, will set the pattern for the barrel races. Darea Sue is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doc Riley.
Sanctioned by the Southwestern Rodeo Association Inc., the state championship rodeo will feature the top 15 Texas cowboys in each major event. They will be competing for $15,000 in prize money. According to the sponsoring organization, all of the net proceeds from the four performances will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America.
15 years ago
For the past year, the baby Jesus of Brazoria’s nativity scene has been away in a manger ... somewhere.
The manger and miniature Jesus figures that were stolen last December were returned to the nativity scene off Highway 36 in Brazoria sometime last week.
Brazoria resident Bill James and his family noticed on Dec. 16 the figures had been returned.
“After we got out of church we went by the nativity scene and saw that some strong winds had knocked the figures over,” James said. “When I went over to stand them up, I saw that the Jesus was back in the manger. It’s the same one that was there before.”
When the baby Jesus and manger were stolen last year, it didn’t take long for the community to notice.
“I think everyone in the city noticed when it was stolen,” Brazoria Mayor Ken Corley said. “It was depressing after it was taken. That’s just something you don’t steal.”
Though there was talk of replacing the figures, some remained hopeful the manger would be returned after a couple of weeks.
“At first, we thought it was just a prank and it wouldn’t be long until it turned up,” Corley said, “but the rest of the season went by, and it wasn’t returned.”
The figures were replaced as mysteriously as they were taken, leaving no suspects or leads, but Brazoria residents are just glad to have them back.
“It can only happen in Brazoria, Texas,” Corley said. “In the big cities, nobody would have brought it back. This can only happen in rural America.”
