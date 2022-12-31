75 years ago
Under four general headings, a part of the program of work for 1948 was reported at the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce director’s meeting Tuesday night. The chamber’s committee making this report will complete its recommendations to be heard at the next regular meeting of the board of directors.
Under the topic of “Highways and Streets,” it is recommended that the chamber promote the proposed hug-the-coast highway from Galveston to Brownsville by cooperating with other chambers of commerce and civic organizations on the coast:
That it cooperate with the Brazoria county chamber of commerce road committee in the furtherance of tis county-wide road program and specifically the projects of obtaining a permanent bridge across the intracoastal canal on the road to Surfside beach; bringing about early completion of reconstruction on highway 288 between Brazoria county line and Almeda; improving Velasco-Surfside beach road; and working to bring about early completion of the proposed new road from Lake Jackson to Brazoria.
That the chamber investigate the possibility, and if feasible, promote a new four-lane bridge across the Old River (harbor channel) between Freeport and Velasco to accommodate the heavy flow of traffic to and from the local industries.
Work for ultimate construction of a connecting road north of Clute between highway No. 288 and Lake Jackson; and promote coordination between the highway construction program and the drainage program.
50 years ago
Harry A. Lanham Jr, 25, convicted last October by an Angleton jury on charges stemming from the murder of Linda Faye Sutherlin, 21, died Saturday night in an aborted jail break attempt in Houston.
Lanham, officials at the Harris County Jail said, suddenly pulled a homemade knife on jailer Walter S Corney while Corney was escorting Lanham and two other men James Earl Arivette, 28, and James Winters, 19, by elevator.
Once the elevator opened at the jail entrance on the third floor, Lanham then grabbed deputy James Nickle and forced him to accompany the three men down a fire escape authorities said.
But Nickle broke away from Lanham, ran back to his office, snatched a pistol out of his desk and shot Lanham just as the prisoner reportedly tried to stab him.
Lanham died an hour later as he was receiving emergency surgery. He was shot in the chest.
15 years ago
At the cusp of the new year, local industry leaders look forward to throwing the switch on many new projects at the major businesses and industries in the Brazosport area. With the startup of the Freeport LNG plant and expansions at Dow Texas Operations and BASF expected, 2008 will be a signal bullet in the history of the Brazosport area.
With the announcement of a joint venture with the large Kuwaiti oil and petrochemical firm, Petrochemical Industries Co., talks between the two companies throughout the next year will spell out the transformational effect on Dow’s operations in the area.
“The keyword for 2008 is ‘change,’” said Bob Walker, former vice president of Dow Texas Operations. “Change is good. I am very bullish about this joint venture.”
Walker was speaking from his new Michigan home, having recently left the leadership of Dow Texas Operations to his replacement, Gary Hockstra.
Workers and executives will celebrate 2008 as the 50th anniversary of the BASF Freeport site, with multiple events in the works, said Sharon Rogers, BASF community and government affairs manager.
The construction of a new $13 million ammonium sulfate crystallizer system is progressing on schedule. This new system will increase production of higher-quality granules of ammonium sulfate and gain new efficiencies in the process.
The first of many liquefied natural gas ships will cruise through the jetty in 2008, Freeport LNG Vice President Bill Henry said. Construction of the Freeport LNG plant is nearing completion, with the first ships unloading their valuable cargo in mid-March, he said.=
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.