Yesteryears for Feb. 11, 2023

75 years ago
A strike notice was filed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Dow Chemical company effective 8:00 a.m. Friday, February 13. Unions representing the boilermakers, brick masons, electricians, painters and pipefitters posted the notice.
Negotiations have been underway for some time between the company and the union, with all questions settled except the wage rate. If this issue is still unsettled Friday morning a picket line will be thrown up at the Dow plants.
These last few days a differential of five to six and one-half cents between company offer and union demand is being negotiated.
Dr. A.P. Buetel, general manger of the Dow Company, in a letter to its employees, dated today, states:
“Since the company has recently signed new one-year contracts with certain other unions which represent about 70 per cent of all hourly paid employees of the company, and the company feels that no employee should be denied the opportunity to perform his job, the company plans to operate the plant as long as it is practical to do so.”
50 years ago
Two more plums from Brazoswood’s bulging pie of gridiron talent say they’ve found Southwest Conference homes.
The Bucs’ all-everything lineman Jimmy Dean said he will sign a SWC football letter of intent with the Texas Aggies Tuesday and all-state linebacker David Rhodes told The Facts this morning he had decided on Arkansas.
Dean is a first team all-state on both offense and defense and was the no. 7 ranking blue chip prospect in a Dallas Times Herald poll full of SWC coaches.
He said he decided on the Aggies after a Saturday visit to College Station. “They’ve just got a great program and they’re on their way up,” Dean said “I just wanted to be a part of it”.
Dean said that he had decided on either the Aggies or Baylor before Saturday after mulling offers from many SWC schools as well as a half dozen major universities from across the nation. The few SWC offers were from Notre Dame, Colorado, LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma, among others.
The Dean family has some Aggie background as Jimmy’s dad and grandfather both attended that institution. Jimmy said that he felt like he would have ended up at Aggieland anyway, though, “They did their best not to influence me,” he said.
Rhodes’ commitment to the Razorbacks set up a regular family affair at Arkansas. He will be joining brother Danny, who will be coming off an injury-marred season at linebacker. Danny has done an outstanding job for the Razorbacks and is shooting for All-American honors barring any other injury problems.
David contends “family’ didn’t have any influence on his decision. He also deliberated offers from the University of Houston and LSU before settling on Arkansas after a recent visit.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — A spicy German cookie tripped up Emma Steiner, but it cleared the way for Jonathan Jackson.
An eighth-grader at Pearland Junior High School, Steiner outlasted all competitors to make the first championship round of the Brazoria County Spelling Bee at Angleton Intermediate School on Friday morning. But she misspelled “pfeffernuesse” (a small German cookie) to leave the door open for Jackson, a sixth-grader at Pearland’s Rogers Middle School.
Before the final face-off, judges heard challenges from two audience members, leaving Steiner sitting alone in the front row of chairs on the stage of the school’s auditorium. As about five minutes dragged by, she placed her face in her hands.
“It was pretty scary,” she said afterward. “I just tried to focus on the words.”
With the delay over, Jackson put the letters to “euphemistic,” which means substituting an offensive word to make a phrase sound more pleasant, in the proper order, then spelled schottische (a slow polka) to earn a lone spot in the title round.
With confidence, Jackson spelled belligerent to become the 2008 champion.
Jackson said his parents, Edward and Sondra Jackson, helped him study using a spelling book from school. But winning took a bit more than that.
Both students move on to the regional bee in Houston on March 26.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.