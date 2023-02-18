Yesteryears for Feb. 18, 2023

75 years ago
Freeport’s fire department received a double work out this week when they were called to put out a fire between the Freeport Facts office and the Gas building Monday afternoon, and Wednesday morning to Wilson’s Cash Grocery.
The first fire was a dangerous grass-fire threat to wooden buildings in the area, but was discovered in time for several men to fight down the flames. The Freeport fire truck finished up the job.
Wilson’s grocery fire alarm was made at 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. The fog was so thick that the fire truck had difficulty in getting to their location at 714 West Broad.
O.W. Kieke, assistant fire chief, said that practically a total loss was suffered on the stock and fixtures and that the building itself was badly damaged.
He estimated that the stock loss would run around $2,500 and the fixtures — such as the meat and milk cases — were damaged about $2,000 worth.
50 years ago
County Commissioners Monday approved $6,200 annual raises for themselves as recommended by the Salary Grievance Committee and also authorized raises for District Judge Paul Ferguson and Domestic Relations Judge Edward Goff.
Monday’s action brings the total in salary raises for elected officials in Brazoria County over the $71,000 mark. The district attorney, sheriff, county judge, district clerk, county treasurer and tax assessor officially received their raises following unanimous action last Thursday by the Brazoria County Salary Grievance Committee.
A dissenting vote on the raise for commissioners forced the court to act on its own at the committee’s recommendation that each commissioner be given a $6,200 raise annually for a total of $18,200 yearly salary. One reason for the vote not being unanimous was that commissioners turned in varying requests from $3,000 to $6,500.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — The Zeus, which area officials fear will topple into the Freeport ship channel, will continue standing tall for a while longer.
The contracting company tasked with removing the abandoned oil platform from the jetty channel has bowed out of Port Freeport’s contract for the work — sending the project back to the drawing board.
Kevin Hoot Construction could not secure the $600,000 bond necessary to begin the work, said David Knuckey, port director of engineering. Kevin Hoot Construction managers did not understand its contract with the port and was unable to get the backing of a bond insurance company for the project, he said.
“The problem was the bond,” Knuckey said. “We talked to other bonding companies about Kevin Hoot’s proposal before we awarded the bid, and they said it would get a bond. We didn’t realize there was a problem until now.”
In the wake of the contract’s collapse, the Texas General Land Office, armed with $2 million earmarked by the Texas Legislature, has taken authority over the Zeus’ removal, he said. It was unknown when the GLO might be able to have the rig removed.
The state agency took a back seat to allow competitive bidding by Port Freeport’s board. The proposal by Kevin Hoot Construction was to pay off the cost of the removal with salvaged metal and parts from the rig. They even planned to pay the GLO an extra $50,000 over the top.
“It’s all kind of up in the air,” Knuckey said. “The GLO has sent us a letter saying they’re going to terminate the interlocal cooperation agreement, basically saying they’ll handle it.”
The Zeus has been in the jetties for 15 years. In 2006, environmental inspectors discovered toxic chemicals leaking out of the rig, culminating in a large cleanup and a push by local and state officials to force its removal.
