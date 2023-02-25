75 years ago
Brazoria County set a record for all time in the payment of poll taxes, and will have a voting strength this year of around 15,000, according to a report this week from Tax Collector Geo. Sheffield.
The number of poll taxes paid and exemptions issued totaled 13,121, but Mr. Sheffield said this did not include over age exemptions. These were not issued from the tax collector’s office. He estimated there were at least 2,000 persons in the county over 60 year of age that would be able to vote this year.
This all-time record exceeds the election year of 1945 by 2,821. A total of 10,300 were paid in 1945, which was a record prior to this year.
Brazoria county’s voting strength last year was 9,589.
Freeport again leads the rest of the county boxes with 2,626 votes, while the Brazosport area paid almost one-half the poll taxes in the county.
Brazosport, which includes Freeport, Lake Jackson, Velasco, Clute, Oyster Creek and Auvergne (Jones Creek) will have 5,678 votes in 1948, including the 2,626 at Freeport, 1,019 at Lake Jackson, 1,108 at Velasco, 707 at Clute, 134 at Oyster Creek and 84 at Auvergne.
The number of receipts issued at each of the six boxes in Brazosport set records for each, as did practically every box in the county.
Alvin was second to Freeport in individual boxes, having a vote of 1,802. Angleton was third with 1,457 and West Columbia fourth with 1,193.
50 years ago
Twice before the Angleton Kittens had had their hopes for a state championship crushed by Canyon the same school they found themselves facing in Saturday’s championship game of the most recent girls state basketball tournament.
And for the kittens the third time was indeed a charm in 1969 the Eagles stopped Angleton in the final game and then last year in t he first round and Angleton Coaches Jane Fitzgerald let it be known that she and her chargers were returning to Austin for the seventh time to get another shot at Canyon.
And this shot at Canyon a 57-55 last minute victory that had better than 6,000 fans screaming and on their feet token as the biggest thing that’s hit Angleton since the Purple Pride band conquered California and the Rose Bowl Parade.
“I don’t know what we did and I don’t care,” said Fitzgerald through a stream of happy tears after the Kitten defense thwarted a desperation attempt by the Eagles to send the game into overtime.
After trailing for three quarters sometimes by as much as 16 points the Kittens took possession of the lead early in the last quarter and built as much as a six point advantage toward the end of the game.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — As Delma Ruiz gassed up her Chevrolet truck before heading out on a three-hour trip to Kingsville, she looked at the $2.99 a gallon charge and lamented on the recent gas hikes.
“It’s terrible,” the Angleton resident said. “I hope there’s something that can be done about it.”
With the most recent price hike that brought gasoline to more than $3 a gallon at some area stations, drivers might start thinking twice about making trips, Ruiz said. She put off a planned trip to Kingsville, she said.
Gasoline prices jumped about 12 cents last week to $2.97 in the Houston area, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The average price was just less than the state average of $2.99 and the national average of $3.08, AAA reported Friday.
Gas prices followed a spike in oil prices to more than $100 a barrel Tuesday and Wednesday, though they retreated the following two days before closing at $98.81 a barrel Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Drivers said the most alarming trend is not the most recent hike in gas prices, but how much the increase has been compared to this time a year ago. AAA reported gas prices to be about $2.12 in Houston this time last year.
