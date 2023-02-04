75 Years Ago
“I’m pretty well sold on the Brazosport area and the Brazosport schools.” Superintendent Terrell W. Ogg stated in a resume of facts about our school system, which is generally recognized here and throughout the state as one of the most up-to-date and efficiently conducted in the nation. He was speaking before the directors of the Brazosport chamber of commerce.
There are four things that are necessary for a good school system, he pointed out. There must be money for its support, school children to be trained: must have the public with you, and there must be capable leadership.
Teachers in the Brazosport school district are working to secure higher degrees and, attain more practical efficiency. They are sent to centers of learning for special training in the lines of work in which they are engaged. Mr. Ogg himself, is working for his doctor’s degree, and is keeping abreast with the best educational advancements of the day. He fully enjoys his work and has the confidence and backing of the area’s citizens. The schools here are indeed moving forward under his leadership.
Noting that he had been here 20 months, Supt. Ogg was optimistic in his announced purpose to develop here one of the best schools in the South. Already teachers from other places have been visiting here and studying improved methods of instruction. Twenty seven teachers from Pasadena will come here soon for observation of our system of schools.
50 Years Ago
A special joint meeting of the West Columbia and Brazoria City Councils was held Tuesday in West Columbia to consider permits for commercial use of the sanitary landfill.
Both councils agreed that the original decision would stand no permits will be issued for commercial use for the joint landfill site.
A recent applicant for a permit to haul and dump garbage collected outside of both cities was refused by both councils individually.
Frank Brant Jr. who made the plea for the rural areas said these people had no place for their refuge.
County dumps are reported closed Brant added.
City manger F.D. Partin was requested recently by the Brazoria County Cities Association to appear before Commissioners Court to request that county officials assume the responsibility for providing dumping facilities for rural citizens.
The cities are being plagued daily for permission to use city operated dumps Partin indicated.
15 years ago
A new phone system Texas prison officials hope decreases the number of smuggled cell phones and increases the amount of intelligence on inmates could lead to more time for prison prosecutors to spend on other cases.
Smuggled cell phone cases cause a lot of litigation for Texas Department of Criminal Justice prosecutors, said Teri Holder, who handles crimes committed in Brazoria County prisons for the special prosecution unit of Walker County.
“It’s time-consuming,” she said of investigating phone smuggling cases. “That’s our hope, that it will free up investigation time.”
More than 500 cases were reported after the offense of smuggling a cell phone in a prison was made a state jail felony about six years ago, Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Inspector General John Moriarty said.
