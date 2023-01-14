75 Years Ago
Andy Anderson, a friend of this area who served well as toastmaster at the chamber of commerce banquet Monday night, said that two good things were brewing for Brazosport.
One is a new $200,000 industry recently started by the organization of a company with all stock quickly taken to establish a fleet of fishing boats with headquarters at the Brown place on the harbor channel near the business section of Freeport. With this would be a deep freeze plant and a small dehydrating plant probably, with facilities for processing seafoods and also some farm product.
The other is a proposed visit of about 10 nationally known sport columnists, sponsored by Andy of the Houston Press. They would be entertained here two days, going to the fishing banks in the gulf, seeing sights and taking pictures and writing stories for their publications, providing much valuable publicity for this area. The visit here is to be part of a tour taking in a number of towns along the Gulf Coast.
These announcements were a part of Mr. Anderson’s speech as master of ceremonies. Referring to the chamber of commerce, he said that it was one of its jobs to try to build up a sense of security for citizens and not let a slump along any one line be disastrous.
He referred to the Dow Chemical Co. as a big industry, and said that before we have a big hotel on the Velasco Beach to Galveston we must first have a seawall. “These things are not a dream.”
In looking to the future, he said, Talk Americanism instead of communism.
50 Years Ago
Jeans on girls are okay but longer hair on boys met with rejection from members of the Brazosport Board of Education Tuesday night.
In a four to one vote, trustees approved blue jeans and slacks with blouses as school wear for girls, but a motion which would have allowed boys to wear hair to the bottom of a conventional shirt collar died without a second. Rules now permit hair to the top of a the collar.
Trustee W.M. Weddell was the originator of both of the proposed policy changes.
Dr. G.F. Perryman cast the lone vote against the jeans ruling. He based his negative decision, he said, on the fact the board had made a great deal to do about changing its policy time to the end of the school year so that student handbooks would include all new regulations.
He said he knew the board could change policy at any time and had done so but, “We are keeping students and the public in constant turmoil over this matter.”
Marcus Stephenson has been against dress change in the past, voted for the jeans ruling but questioned Super Kenneth Wilson closely as whether or not the new rule meant hip huggers and body shirts would be allowed.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — The city launched a new Web site Wednesday that allows residents direct access to their public servants.
Through the site, the public can send suggestions, information or service requests to any of the city’s departments.
“They can send a message to City Hall, the city council members, public works, each of the directors of the city’s departments,” Freeport Police Chief Jeff Pynes said.
The city of Angleton has used the same Web site to connect with its residents since November with great success, said Angleton Economic Development Director Patti Worfe.
“We’ve gotten lots and lots of compliments about it,” Worfe said. “It’s easily accessible to the community. We checked with a lot of communities that use it before we started, and they all like it, too.”
Pynes said he put the Web site together after being asked by Acting City Manager Gary Beverly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.