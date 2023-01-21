75 Years Ago
Martin’s store on Highway 288 in Velasco has put in a new plant bringing about $30,000 which is three times as large as the previous establishment. Manager of the store is H.C. Roberts who has had many years experience in the grocery business.
Mrs. Roberts was associated with chain stores for 15 years, and ran his own business in Velasco for seven years. His private grocery was the Pay Day grocery of Velasco.
Mrs. W.G. Martin of Velasco for is the owner of the new unit. She has been in the grocery business for the past 25 years, and has had Martin’s in the same location since 1942.
The new Martin’s has been outfitted with all new equipment which includes frozen fruits and vegetable counters and a lunch and soda fountain open to customers all day.
The meat department covers a 48 foot front across the back of the store. The unit also sports a drug department and altogether requires 15 clerks to wait on customers. The clerks are all local talent.
A curb service practice is being instituted where customers can give their orders from the car and have them filled and returned. Also, orders may be called in and they will be ready when customer arrives to receive them.
50 Years Ago
The possibility of hiring an architect for consultation purposes to determine what type courthouse addition would be most feasible will be taken up Monday at the regular meeting of Commissioners Court at 9 a.m.
The court has met for the past week or so with various architects and plans to select one to do preliminary work on a per diem basis to come up with schematic drawings on building expansion possibilities.
Since receipt of federal revenue sharing funds, the court has indicated it plans to earmark such funds for expansion of courthouse facilities.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be a presentation by Bryan P. Smith concerning setting up of a county consumer fraud and projection agency.
Angleton City Administrator Dick Brown and West Columbia City Manager Sarge Partin also will appear before the court to request creation of a county sanitary landfill site primarily for use by residents and covered by city dump facilities.
Dave Evans representing Lea Villa Town houses also will address the court as will Armando Diaz of the Brazosport Yacht Club.
Bids will be opened on Tankers axle dump trucks. The court also will consider appointment of a county library board as well as taking up road and bridge matters and routine court business.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — Construction work on Angleton ISD’s new high school could begin in May.
PBK Architects presented a construction timeline to trustees at a board meeting Tuesday, projecting crews would need about 105 weeks to complete the estimated 2,400-student facility.
Before construction can begin, architects must design the new school, said Roy Montalbano, a PBK Architects representative.
Montalbano told trustees the design phase would take about 30 weeks, continuing after initial construction begins. The design phase has been underway since Jan. 3.
“That includes programming, schematic design, design development presentation and actual construction documents,” he said.
Trustees unanimously picked Gilbane Building Co. as construction manager, and the building company will be responsible for overseeing construction crews when the building process begins.
“Gilbane would be on-site conducting construction until May 2010,” Montalbano said.
PBK Architects and Gilbane Building Co. will work together with Rudy Santos, the district’s maintenance director, to make the estimated $82 million school become a reality. Santos will act as a local construction manager on the district’s behalf.
“It’s good to have somebody representing the district to the architects and the construction manager,” Board President Steve Hazlewood said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.