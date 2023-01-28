75 Years Ago
The Dow Chemical Company announced today that final agreement has been reached between the Company and three of the five union groups with which negotiations have been in progress.
Contracts have been signed with the Teamsters Local 968, Carpenters Local 213, and 526, and Operating Engineers Local 564. These three unions represent approximately two-thirds of the employees bargained for in all unions in the Down plants.
Terms of the agreement were not made public.
50 Years Ago
Brazosport Chamber of Commerce officials Tuesday attempted to clear up misconceptions and answer questions being addressed by local citizens regarding the chamber’s sponsoring of a legislative bill which would allow the issue of consolidation of cities to come in a vote of the people.
In a lengthy press conference the chamber outlined exactly what is notarized in the proposed legislative poll submitted to Rep Ned Caldwell and Ben A. R. “Babe” Schwartz.
Dan Parkinson executive vice president of the chamber explained that the proposed legislation is necessary in order to allow the issue of consolidation to be voted on” He said the chamber is not seeking a stand by the city councils involved on whether they favor or oppose consolidation.
That is a question that only the voters can decide. What we have done is send the proposed bill to the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute, Richwood and Lake Barbara and asked them to approve the idea of such legislation so the question on consolidation legally can be voted on by the people in the Brazosport area at a future date, Parkinson said.
Both Parkinson and Dr. K.C. Pennington head of the chamber committee compiling data and working on the legislative bill said there is a great amount of misinformation and lack of information on just what it would mean if the bill is passed by the legislature.
Even though the two chamber officials tried to answer almost all questions that have came up thus far Parkinson promised that the chamber welcomes citizens or groups to call and ask us any questions they have concerning either the proposed bill or new consolidation itself.
He added that the chamber also hopes to get all the facts to the people by speaking to various groups interested in complete information on the mechanics and feasibility of consolidation of five of the seven incorporated cities of Brazosport.
15 years ago
GALVESTON — The Texas Navy presented a commission to its newest admiral, Michael J. Bailey, at a recent gathering at the Galveston Yacht Club.
Com-missions in the Texas Navy are granted by the governor of Texas after a nomination and review process.
Adm. Bailey was nominated because of his work in the preservation of Texas history through his numerous activities as a historical re-enactor and for his work with local, state and regional history organizations.
Bailey also is the curator of the Brazoria County Historical Museum.
The First Texas Navy was established in 1835, and the Second Texas Navy was established in 1837. In 1958, Gov. Price Daniel reactivated the Second Texas Navy, thus establishing the Third Texas Navy with the purpose of “assuring the survival of Texas’ Naval history, boundaries, water resources and for the civil defense of Texas.”
In 1973, the Texas Legislature authorized the charter of the Texas Navy Association Inc. as the official body to oversee the operation of the Texas Navy.
