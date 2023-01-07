Yesteryears for Jan. 7, 2023

75 years ago
An “Open House” for the new 1948 model Ford Trucks will be given Jan. 16 by the Curry Motor Company in the first public display.
Visitors to the dealership will sign a register and receive a ticket entitling one of the registrants to purchase a new Ford car at list price. The car will be on display at the time.
The person entitled to purchase the new Ford will be announced at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Purchaser must be a resident of Brazoria County, must posses a Texas driver’s license and agree not to resell said car for a period of six months. The car may be financed at regular terms and a phone number must be furnished.
With the streamlined new trucks the first post-war products of the Ford Motor Company as the main attraction, the Curry Motor Company invites the public to look through its entire establishment. W.V. Curry said, “We arranged an ‘Open House’ program for public announcement of the truck because we feel that this is the most important new truck of Ford history.”
He concluded, “We expect to receive trucks during the coming months in quantities increased sufficiently to permit us to meet the heavy demand.”
50 years ago
Councilman and Mayor pro tem M.I. Hank Fulbright was appointed last night to finish out the term of office of mayor following the death of Jesse W. Bates.
Councilman W Brown Slaughter administered the oath of office to Fulbright at last night’s meeting Dr. Robert D Hurst was appointed mayor Protem.
The Angleton City Council passed a resolution honoring Mayor Bates and presented a framed copy of the resolution to Bates’ widow, Mrs. Mary H. Bates.
The resolution read in part, “Whereas the honorable Jesse W. Bates had served the City of Angleton as councilman and as mayor honorably, with dignity, enthusiasm and vigor thereby earning the greatest respect and admiration of the council, employees and citizens of the city, City of Angleton hereby honors the memory of the honorable Jesse W. Bates and hereby extends great appreciation and admiration for the exemplary service rendered faithfully by him to his city as councilman and as mayor.”
In addition to the resolution, the council also presented Mrs. Bates with a plaque bearing Bates’ gavel which he used as mayor of the city from April 1966 to January 1973, his desk nameplate and pen set.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — The bright flash of a camera at two major Lake Jackson intersections is leading more drivers to reconsider running traffic lights, city officials said.
The city started issuing $75 citations on Dec. 17 to drivers caught by the red-light cameras at the eastbound lanes on FM 2004 at the southbound entrance ramp on Highway 288, the northbound Highway 288 exit ramp onto the FM 2004 eastbound lane and the north and southbound lanes on Highway 288 at the intersection of This Way.
“I believe they are more attentive,” Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Hromadka said. “Not only at those intersections but everywhere. I think it’s working.”
The cameras were set to go live earlier but were delayed after the company, Redflex Traffic Systems Inc., had difficulty receiving data from the cameras at FM 2004 and Highway 288. A 30-day warning phase that began Oct. 15 was extended until Dec. 17 to iron out the problems.
Now that drivers are starting to receive citations for running the lights, violations are dropping, Mayor Bob Sipple said.
Statistics on the number of citations issued or the number of accidents at the four monitored areas since the cameras were installed have not yet been compiled, but could be available by the City Council meeting on Monday, Hromadka said.
