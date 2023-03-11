Yesteryears for March 11, 2023

75 years ago
Four new airports and one seaplane base are necessary in Brazoria County within the next few years if this section is to keep pace with the growth of air activity.
This was included in recommendations of the civil aeronautics administration in its 1948 national airport plan which lists facilities needed within the next three years. Although recommending these facilities, the civil aeronautics administration does not promise financial aid, but advises that construction be undertaken whether federal aid is available or not, according to release Feb. 28 by F.J. Sdhnitzer district airport engineer for the eastern half of Texas.
Listing as “urgent,” the CAA recommends the development of a new class 3 airport at Freeport to accommodate the Brazosport area. It suggests three landing strips for the field, on a paved runway, taxiways, apron, lighting of runways, an administration building, and an access road.
At Angleton it recommended a Class 1 airport with one paved runway and two sod strips, taxiways, apron and miscellaneous facilities, including an administration building and an access road.
A Class 1 seaplane base was recommended to be built at Freeport. It would include a ramp, floating dock, and some incidental facilities.
50 years ago
The Brazosport Facts won a first place award and a second place award in the 1972-73 annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Association contest.
Awards were announced Sunday at the conclusion of the APME convention in San Antonio.
The first place award was in team reporting and was given in coordinated coverage from several points of the hijacked airlines landing at the Brazoria County Airport at Lake Jackson.
A second place was won in the “Page One Makeup” category. This competition is based on the skill displayed in the use of headlines, pictures and articles on page one. Judges appraise three consecutives uses to indicate consistent quality.
At the time of the award-winning issues, Jim Barnett, was in charge of the newsroom, was news editor and had the responsibility for makeup.
Coverage of the airliner hijacking began when a reporter at the Freeport Police Station heard the first radio call on the landing, and immediately notified the news desk.
A reporter-photographer reached the scene in 15 minutes and was the only newsman entering the grounds before security forces set up road blocks. Another reporter was assigned to the Community Hospital Emergency Room to get pictures of the injured crewmen and an account of their experiences. A Facts photographer approached from a back road and recorded the scene from a telephoto lens.
From these points and from reporters stationed at the dispatching offices, the city desk put together a complete picture as of press time.
15 years ago
Brazosport Regional Health System’s expansion includes several projects, and those living West of the Brazos will have another family practice doctor as part of the deal.
Brazoria was chosen as the site for the new Brazosport Regional Family Medicine Center, which will be next to the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union at 1525 N. Brooks St., hospital spokesman Scott Briner said.
“They will be very beautiful facilities,” Brazoria Mayor Ken Corley said. “I expect them to be well used, and it shows that the West Brazos area is continuing to grow when they see a need to put an outreach center in Brazoria.”
The 2,200-square-foot facility will have four exam rooms, one specifically set aside for pediatrics, and a waiting and registration area, Brazosport Regional Health System CEO Dan Buche said.
The Brazoria clinic is part of the change that took place within the Brazosport Regional Health System several years ago, when the board decided to make the hospital more regionally oriented.
