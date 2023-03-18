Yesteryears for March 18, 2023

75 years ago
There will be approximately $831,000 available for road and bridge construction in Brazoria County in 1948, following the adoption of the tax reallocation plan giving 34 cents per hundred-dollar valuation more road funds.
County Judge T. M. Gupton explained at a meeting of the highway and lateral roads committee of the Brazoria County Chamber of Commerce and others with citizens of the Iowa Colony community Monday night, according to L.R. Giese, chamber manager.
The meeting was one of a series being held in various parts of the county in keeping citizens informed of the progress of the new county road program resulting from the adoption of the recently passed optional county road law.
Others who spoke at the meeting included County Engineer T.J. Dunbar, who explained the functions and duties of his county road department, created under the provisions of the new road law, and the policies laid down for the guidance of his department by the county commissioner’s court.
Sam Lee, county attorney, interpreted and analyzed the county optional road law, and discussed the many duties and obligations of the county commissioners, pointing out that the commissioner’s court has many Important administrative duties to which they can now give more attention, being relieved, as they have been, of the time-consuming duties of personally supervising road construction.
The road construction and maintenance duties are under the direction of a professional engineer.
Mr. Lee said that the state attorney general has been asked to render an opinion and interpretation of certain sections of the new road law dealing with its administration.
50 years ago
City Council agreed at its regular meeting Tuesday to try to finance three projects from the proceeds of the 1972 revenue sharing funds.
The council instructed the city staff to prepare estimates on a drainage program, a system for refuse bag garbage disposal and an extension of West Live Oak Street.
A report will then be made to council for further consideration.
City Council also adopted two new ordinances Tuesday night. They adopted an ordinance rezoning a portion of a tract in the Valderas Survey tract “A” residential to “B” residential (multi-family).
The council also adopted a measure annexing 6.5 acres of land owned by Angle-Tex Materials, which was zoned a local business, in a 4-1 decision. The dissenting vote was cast by Mrs. Mary Helen Bates.
Council voted to go ahead with the recommendation of the Texas Highway Department for traffic control at the intersection of Highway 288 and Highway 35. The recommendation calls for the restriping and channelization of the intersection so that the right-hand lane at all four stops will be right turn only.
15 years ago
ALVIN — City staff are in discussions with a Dallas-based developer on a master-planned community set for Alvin’s far west end, continuing the county’s northern-area growth.
Talks are in the preliminary stages and a developer’s agreement has yet to be ironed out, but City Manager Paul Horn said a conceptual presentation could go before City Council late this month.
The 1,550-acre master-planned community by TBG Architects and the Cardon Group has no name, but it would begin at FM 1462 and head south to CR 51, with an east border of Highway 288 and a west one of FM 521. The whole development would sit west of Highway 288 and CR 48 would run through its center.
Most of the property is in Alvin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, and both the city and the developers have agreed the development would be annexed into the city, Horn said.
Messages left for Mark Meyer of TBG Architects, who is heading the Alvin development, and David Hutto of the Cardon Group were not returned.
A Cardon Group employee said the company was hesitant to “leak out” information about the development until all details had been finalized.
No firm estimates are available on how much green space and emergency locations the developers will provide, but Economic Development Director Larry Buehler said more than half of the development will be residential. About 21?2 miles along Highway 288 have been designated only for commercial use, which could include planned retail, office and clean industry.
How many rooftops the development would bring also was not known, Buehler said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.