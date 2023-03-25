Yesteryears for March 25, 2023

75 years ago
Velasco Lions Club’s big turtle staked in the harbor channel died Wednesday night, just as big hopes for raising some money for the club’s treasury were high.
It was intended to make a charge of ten cents per person for seeing the turtle, which was estimated to weigh 100 pounds.
One individual remarked that it might be that the club could make some money by charging to see the dead turtle.
It was caught about ten miles from shore in a shrimp net by Mike Arrington of the Western Shell Fish Co., who gave it to Ike R. Ross Monday night. Mr. Ross brought it to his place of business where hundreds of people saw it before he gave it to the Lions Club, which decided to cash in on the big black monstrosity.
E.F. Rea, Lion Tamer, who is custodian of the club’s properties, hadn’t decided just what he would do with it if turned over to him.
50 years ago
If the attorney general thinks it’s a good case, the City of Lake Jackson will be sued by the state for discharging millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Brazos River since January.
The Texas Water Quality Board, with one member describing the city’s stand as “green negligence,” voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the attorney general to file suit.
Board members appeared mostly upset that Lake Jackson officials did not specifically inform the TWQB about the breakdown of the No. 2 waste treatment plant back in mid-January.
Lake Jackson City Manager A.A. MacLean told the board that the plant broke down on Jan. 12 and that fact had been reported in the city’s monthly reports to the TWQB.
“It was not a big secret,” MacLean said, but he admitted the city was “delinquent” at making a special report on the breakdown.
The TWQB staff said that usually some 11 million gallons of unfiltered sewage was discharged into the river each day after the plant was shut down.
In early March, another check showed that still one half of that 11 million gallons are being handled by the city’s No. 1 treatment plant.
As far as the city not notifying the board, acting board chairman Gus Herzik said in a caustic tone, “I guess all the phone lines were down and they couldn’t notify the board.”
MacLean said that the holdup in repairing the plant has been a difficulty in obtaining parts. The parts needed to repair the facility were ordered as soon as the breakdown occurred, he said, and they hopefully will be received by April 10.
The plant should be operational within a week after the parts are obtained, he added.
15 years ago
WEST COLUMBIA — With green leaves building a spring canopy over the Columbia Bottomlands at Hudson Woods, officials with Reliant Energy, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other national conservation organizations applauded a $600,000 boost to the 1,170-acre preserve.
Reliant Energy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation each donated $300,000 to the project off FM 521, which aims to keep the area conducive to wildlife, natural vegetation and visitors, Reliant Senior Vice President Dave Freysinger said.
The forest is in various stages of growth, from saplings to large, mature trees. Conservation efforts involve hardwood reforestation, preservation of wetlands and building nature-friendly viewing areas for visitors.
The preserve includes a clubhouse overlooking wetlands and bird-watching stations.
Company Ecological Resources Manager William Baker applauded the partnership. As hardwoods in the area mature, they will help eliminate 154,000 tons of carbon — or the footprints of society — and reduce greenhouse gases.
“Conservation without funding is conversation,” Baker said. “We’re happy to be part of conservation.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.