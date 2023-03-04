Yesteryears for March 4, 2023

75 years ago
The United States Coast Guard situated on the Freeport harbor were called out Sunday afternoon to guide in the boat “Charlotte” through the heavy fog after the craft had exploded and injured three men.
The “Charlotte” is owned by Leo R. Sibley of Lake Charles, La. and was about four miles out and 20 miles down the coast when the explosion occurred. The time was 2:20 p.m. Sunday, February 29.
J.A. Alsup Coast Guard commanding officer at Freeport explained that the boat could proceed under its own power even after the explosion but that the men were unable to make port with the three inured sailors because of the fog. Two other boats were accompanying the “Charlotte” when the accident occurred, and the injured men were transferred to the SSC2 which was a faster boat.
Commander Alsup said that all three boats could not be guided through the channel even with directions being given from the local lookout tower until the “Conroe,” an Humble boat, appeared with radar equipment.
The injured men were carried from the Coast Guard station in an ambulance to a local hospital.
The “Charlotte” was tied up in the Freeport harbor between the Tarpon Inn and the General Seafoods plant. A hole was blown through the deck and several railings were blown off.
Mr. Culotta, one of the injured men, said the cause of the explosion was not definitely determined but it was believed that six pounds of nitramide, similar to dynamite, which was on board, had become ignited.
50 years ago
By April, a locally based world-ranging company hopes to move its general offices to downtown Freeport and at the same time increase its store-based staff to 33.
Dearborn Marine Service has bought the building that formerly housed the First Freeport National Bank and will remodel it for use of administrative engineering and accounting offices.
The company provides mobility and support vessels for offshore oil operations during prior years at 116 Bakers. Eddie Dyer, a South Texas native, has seen a spectacular growth. Revenues have increased six-fold, and seagoing vessels have more than doubled and grown larger.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — After a hectic early voting period, voters also found long lines and packed voting booths during what one election official called a record turnout for primary elections.
“It’s not too bad right now,” said Jim Larson of Lake Jackson who cast his Republican ballot at the Lake Jackson Civic Center about 3 p.m. “It’s moving pretty quickly.”
Voters entering the Lake Jackson Civic Center were greeted with a gauntlet of campaigners for local and national candidates who gave out pencils, pamphlets and emery boards supporting their candidate.
One male voter suffered a minor seizure after casting his ballot at the voting precinct at the Brazoria County Courthouse Annex in Angleton, said Larry Schaefer, Republican chairman for that precinct.
“He really just sort of locked up,” Schaefer said. “That wasn’t in the procedures but it worked out.”
The man was taken to the hospital but was awake and alert before he left, Schaefer said.
Other than a few incidents of voters trying to vote in the wrong precinct and one voter complaint to the Secretary of State’s office about campaign supporters at a Pearland precinct, participation in Tuesday’s primary was heavy but smooth, Brazoria County elections director Janice Evans said.
“It’s definitely more of a turnout than we’ve had in the past,” she said.
