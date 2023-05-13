Yesteryears for May 13, 2023

75 years ago
To the Citizens of Freeport:
Did you know that the personnel of the Freeport fire department is solely volunteers and that we, the firemen, do not receive a cent for fighting your fires?
The only thing that is given the fire department is one pair of coveralls a year for each fireman by the town of Freeport.
We have an organization of about 20 to 25 members who pay 50 cents a month to belong and give their time to the people. It costs each and every man that belongs to the fire department from $200 to $500 a year to fight fires for the citizens of Freeport, which sums come out of the firemen’s pockets.
What do we the firemen receive for this service? Not a thing except a lot of people talking about what a poor fire department we have, and how they would do this and that and then when the siren sounds they call the operators and try to find out the location of the fire, jump in their cars to search for the blaze and get in the way of some fireman that is needed at the fire.
Finally arriving at the scene they try to operate the fire truck. Not knowing a thing about the truck they cause a delay so some one can say something about the firemen.
We are not kicking about our work, but we would like very much if Mr. and Mrs. Public would support us.
We have a few friends in town that are behind us 100 per cent and they help us a lot. They are the few that have made it possible for us to have a little fun by giving us money and other donations.
So we ask that the public realize that we are not the best in fire fighting but we are trying to do our best. If there is anyone in town that thinks he can do a better job, please step up now or forever hold his or her tongue.
If you do not think that your department is a good one, look at your life insurance policy and notice the amount of credit you receive for a good fire record in Freeport.
So why not help us instead of hurting us with undue criticism. Support our bond issue and help us build our new fire station and have a better department.
Thank you,
Freeport Volunteer Dept.
J.E. Reed, fire chief
50 years ago
Upon the recommendation of Supt. Jackson Simmons, the Angleton Board of Education voted Tuesday night to support Phase 1 of the proposed Chocolate Bayou navigation project on the basis of the potential economic benefits to the Angleton School District.
Phase 1 of the project calls for the widening and deepening of the channel from the Intracoastal Canal to a point about eight miles upstream on Chocolate Bayou.
Simmons termed this project a “bread and butter issue to our school district.” He pointed out that the industries on Chocolate Bayou presently pay the majority of taxes in the Angleton School District.
“In fact,” he stated two industries alone pay approximately 60 per cent. The board voted to retain attorney Leland Kee to represent them at the public hearing to be held on the project in Alvin June 2.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — Breaking ground on Angleton ISD’s new facilities is the culmination of 18 months of effort by many adults, but the start of something that will serve youth for decades.
School district and city officials joined students and community members at the ceremony Wednesday evening behind Angleton High School to turn the first shovelful of dirt on a new high school, agricultural center and athletic facility.
The buildings, part of a $139.9 million bond passed by voters in November, will be a stark difference to the start of the district 110 years ago, Superintendent Heath Burns told about 150 people at the event.
“In 1898, Angleton ISD opened a one-room schoolhouse in downtown Angleton on Chenango Street,” he said as visitors stood beneath a pair of tall white tents. “Today, we break ground for a high school that will have well over 100 classrooms and accommodate 2,600 students.”
