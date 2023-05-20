Yesteryears for May 20, 2023

75 years ago
Sixty-six Lake Jackson citizens attended a mass meeting Tuesday night at the community house, where an open forum was held with regard to retail sale of beer in Lake Jackson.
The meeting was called by a committee composed of R.J. Cason, J.L. Malone, W.M. Perry, W.H. Ryan Jr. and J.S. Strother. E.L. Perryman, acting as temporary chairman, opened the meeting and introduced Mr. Ryan. who said he had arranged for the printing of the circulars calling the meeting, and as a member of the committee, he was “interested in the conduct of city affairs, keeping a high standard of living in Lake Jackson, and prohibiting the sale of retail beer in Lake Jackson.” He said he was not opposed to beer being sold wholesale in Lake Jackson for home consumption, but stated that “retail sale of beer has an objectionable influence upon large numbers of innocent people.”
Mr. Perryman then called for general discussion, and Gus Lindveit stated he would be opposed to a “beer-joint” in Lake Jackson and that he felt the public would not tolerate a rowdy or undesirable place. However, he said a well-regulated cafe serving food, coffee and cold drinks, including beer, should not be objectionable and would serve a need in Lake Jackson.
After some more discussion. Mr. Ryan made a motion to take steps to prohibit the retail sale of beer in Lake Jackson, but to allow the sale of beer for home consumption. The motion carried by a show of hands.
50 years ago
A geared-up recreation program to meet growing city needs was presented to the city council this week that will develop more parks throughout the city, increase tennis courts, add to the recreation center program and provide more practice fields for Little League and Girls Softball.
Tom Gay, parks board chairman, presented his group’s list of priorities as part of the city’s capital improvements plan over the next few years. Budget requests excluding the estimated $150,000 of federal matching and private donation funds for T.J. Dunbar Park development hit the $68,000 mark.
Priorities include development and expansion of four parks for each side of town. “We want neighborhood parks where kids can play and have recreational activities without going far,” Gay said.
Les Witcher, city parks and recreation director, told the council that public use of recreation center programs this year “has been fantastic” and predicted participation response will top the 500 family mark.
He said although last year the center operated on a 60-40 basis financially, the day is fast approaching when it will be a break even set up.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — Dow Texas Operations ceremonially inducted its newest facility in Freeport on Thursday amid copious amounts of shrimp and applause.
The phenolic glycol ether production facility at Plant B has been in operation since February, so the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony was belated. But the employees and contractors gathered to celebrate the facility’s construction didn’t mind.
“I’d like to thank everyone that was involved in this project,” Gary Hockstra, Dow Texas Operations vice president, said to the crowd gathered under the gleaming tower of stainless steel pipes. “I’m proud of what you have accomplished. I’m also proud that this project came to Texas Operations.”
Phenolic glycol ether is used in a wide range of products, including industrial solvents, inks to dishwashing fluid and hand cream, said project manager Kyehan Lee. The facility replaces a 50-year-old glycol ether plant in Midland, Mich., he said.
Raw materials were being transported to Michigan to feed the older site. Putting the new facility in Freeport means Dow can end rail transportation of various chemicals which would be hazardous in a railroad accident, Hockstra said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.