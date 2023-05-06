Yesteryears for May 6, 2023

75 years ago
Highway projects of the chamber of commerce were outlined by Terrell W. Ogg Tuesday night. In his report, following a special meeting of the committee, headed by Tom Sheridan, he mentioned that the new road from Lake Jackson to Brazoria might become a two-year project instead of a three-year program as the county road department has it now.
Special consideration is being given to establishing an all-weather road from Oyster Creek to Clute. This road, it was pointed out, will benefit school buses in carrying children to and from school. Mrs. W.Y. Miller stated it would also be a great asset to the Oyster Creek community in case of high water from the Gulf, besides filling a general need for such a road. Mr. Ogg said that it would very probably help the traffic situation in the area by diverting some traffic from the main highway between Velasco and Clute.
Another project is an asphalt road along the beach to reach as far as San Luis Pass where it could connect with a road proposed from Galveston.
A better bridge across the intracoastal canal on the road to Surfside beach is a great need, Mr. Ogg mentioned.
The advisability of Highway 288, where it divides the property for the new high school, being changed to run nearer the river or being moved to run along the east edge of the school property, due to safety reason and convenience was mentioned as something for future consideration.
50 years ago
BRAZORIA — The city council unanimously voted Tuesday night to use $4,313 of federal revenue sharing funds for use in getting up its new police department and for funding operations of its sanitary landfill.
City officials allocated use of the monies in a “planned on report” required by the federal government. The monies were those received by the city for 1972 under the revenue sharing act.
A spokesman for the city said that 60 percent of the $4,000 will go for public safety, the purchase of radios and equipment for its police department. Brazoria has had a police chief only since February.
Forty percent of the federal funds will be used for environmental protection, specially to support Brazoria’s joint sanitary landfill operations with the city of West Columbia. Officials said equipment upkeep and monthly inspections have increased the cost of landfill operations.
The city has additional federal revenue sharing funds but those have not been allocated yet.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — Hoping to expand the city tax base and push an urban renewal project forward, City Council voted Monday night to start the process to take 17 properties by eminent domain.
Council members John Smith, Norma Garcia and Jim Saccomanno voted for the resolution to give city attorneys authority to start eminent domain proceedings. Mayor Larry McDonald and Councilman Clan Cameron voted against the measure.
The tracts are part of the city’s 400-acre urban renewal project for the Velasco townsite located between Skinner Street and Velasco Boulevard, North Avenue F’s alley and the railroad to the city’s north.
Each of the 25-foot tracts of land are drawing 50 to 75 cents in taxes every year, Freeport Property Manager Nat Hickey said. Several of the owners have not responded to the city despite several years of certified letters being sent trying to contact them, he said.
The city has worked for 40 years to clear the area in the hopes of attracting developers.
Many who own land in that area probably don’t know it, Hickey said. Hickey also told council the project could not move forward without the properties.
Those who voted for the use of eminent domain said the project would bring more residents to Freeport.
“There’s no other place to build houses,” in Freeport, Saccomanno said. “That’s what Freeport needs to build its tax base.”
None of the 17 properties have structures on them, and many are just brush or marshland, Smith said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.