Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Church Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Lots of everything will be available. Benefits missionaries. Call 979-297-2013.
VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Plates $10. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Call-in orders for deliver in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean need to be ordered before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
Clear the Shelters: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Free adoptions, dunking booth with SPCA employees, face-painting, snow cones, dog wash, bounce house, donation drive and more. Call 979-285-2340.
Paddling event: 9 a.m. to noon. Launching from FM 2918 boat ramp for 2-mile trip to Wolfe Island. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Family game day: noon to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Card games, board games and video games. New game every month. Call 979-265-4582.
Imagination playground: noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family fun night: 2 to 3 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Associates Meeting: 10 a.m. at the Stephen F. Austin Statue and Museum, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. High school students needing community service or anyone interested in local history are welcome. Call Nancy Howard at 979-236-5576.
Center Stages’ Appreciation Night: 6 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Celebrate 75 years of community theater. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Community Back 2 School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental exams health screens, meal and more. Bounce houses, youth musicians and giveaways for students and teachers. Visit angletonfumc.org or call 979-849-6305.
Ministry Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Spoken word by Apostle R. L. Simmons and Crossroads Cathedral Church of Houston. Call Michael at 979-201-6995.
Church 157th Anniversary: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme is “Rest, Return and Completion.” Guest speaker the Rev. Timothy Hicks from Providence Baptist Church in Angleton. Call Nannie at 979-418-2653.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Exhibit will focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with a picture as a tribute to someone close who has been lost. Call 979-864-1208.
AISD Retired Staff Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the History Center, 1800 Downing Street, Angleton. Lunch for retired Angleton ISD faculty and staff. Hosted by the Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-6650.
