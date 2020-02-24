Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fire Hydrant Flushing: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday throughout West Columbia. Water may be discolored. Avoid washing clothes during this time. Call 979-345-3123.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Needle Crafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TUESDAY
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Games, crafts, lunch and more. For ages 60 and older. Free Event. Call 979-265-8392 to RSVP.
Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
Mardi Gras Community Bingo: 2 p.m. at Creekside Village Healthcare, 914 N. Brazosport Blvd., Clute. For senior citizens 55 and older. Free. Call 979-265-4221.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $5 each; max of $20 for a family. Pancakes and the Brazoswood High School Jazz Band. Call 979-297-6003.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2p.m. at Olin Corporation, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Call Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708.
Wednesday
Ash Wednesday Service: Noon and 6:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Ash Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-2549.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Thursday
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA): 3 to 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Rd. Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Portraits in Oil: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Friday and Saturday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute in the BAL studio. Instruction by Sherry Shelton. Intermediate class only. $100 for members and $125 for non-members. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazosport Christian School, 200 B Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Shannon Sanders at 979-297-0722.
Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $12 per plate with trimmings. Music by Duke Gamino. Drive-thru available. Call Ken at 979-417-7116.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.