Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Mollie B and Squeezebox: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Free polka lessons from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dancing, barbecue, silent auction and more. $20 per person. Benefits the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call Lisa at 979-215-0109 or Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790.
Third annual Father-Son Super Bowl: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Bowling Center, 300 Motel Drive, Alvin. Dinner, bowling, trivia, prizes and more. Boys ages 5 through 12 and father figures. $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 281-331-4487.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. Door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Chocolate Walk: 10 a.m. in downtown West Columbia. Door prizes, sales, specials, refreshments, shopping, chocolate and more. Benefits the Columbia United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food items. Sponsored by West Columbia Chamber. Call LeBonne at 979-345-3921.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Open: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to public. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Four Chaplains Day Memorial Service: 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Brief service commemorating four WWII Army chaplains. Light refreshments after service. Call Andy at 361-463-8776 or email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Contact Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St.., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Can bring snacks for table. Drinks provided. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Feb. 5
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Human Resources Symposium & Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in Room B and C. $30 for members and $50 for non-members. Lunch included. “Best Practices to protect Against Wage & Hour Claims” with guest speaker Mark Jodon. To register, visit abctxgulfcoast.org/events
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring your own or use ours. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Feb. 6
9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Heart to Heart Couples Cooking Class: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Prepare a meal together, dine, and enjoy. $85 per person. Register at www.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3600.
Auxin Applicator Training: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Class is required to spray Auxin herbicides. Cost is $15 per person.Contact Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558 or visit counties.agrilife.org/brazoria/auxin-training-class/ to register.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Feb. 7
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 County Rd 300-G, West Columbia. Black history program presented by member Berniece Smith. Call Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or email bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com.
Feb. 8
Big Band Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Big Swing Jazz Orchestra, silent auction, refreshments, and more. The cost is $20. Call 281-756-3600.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
14th Annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St., Angleton. Free event. Sponsored by Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Brazoria County. Call 979-864-1558.
Fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 1st St., Danbury in the cafeteria. Prizes, DJ, food, photo booth and more. $20 per ticket. Hosted by Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and Danbury Mighty Panther Band. Proceeds benefit both. Call 979-922-1551.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. LEGO mania is open play with Legos. Lego bricks provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 9
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 11
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and up. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Feb. 12
Columbia Lakes Ladies Association Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rustic Hall, 180 Freeman Blvd., West Columbia. Mardi Gras themed with catering by White Apron. All women welcome. Call Susie Downs at 979-236-3260.
Feb. 13
Candidate Forum: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Dr., Lake Jackson. Free and open to public. Engage with candidates running for office. Hosted by BISD and Raise Your Hand Texas. Call 979-730-7000.
Feb. 14
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. For ages 12-18. Make your own valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Feb. 15
Jack Harvell’s Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
Daddy/Daughter Sock Hop: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Dress the era. $25 for dad and daughter; $10 for additional daughter. Hosted by Freeport Historical Museum. Call 979-233-0066.
Urban Orchard Series: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Environmental Education Station, 583 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Lecture will offer information on growing and improving your orchard. Cost is $20. Register online at brazoria.agrilife.org/
Feb. 16
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 18
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Feb. 20
MLK Poster/Essay Contest Award Ceremony: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson in the Gator Hall. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
STEM Petting Zoo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Participants will be able to play with technology for children and families. Call 979-415-2590.
Feb. 21
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Five CEU Pesticide Re-Certification Program: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Multiple guests speakers. $35 per person if registered before Feb. 18. Cost is $40 after that date. Lunch is included. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
Feb. 22
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Austin Town: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing, Angleton. 1832 colonial interpreters, craft demonstrations, time period games, and more. $5 adults/$3 kids and seniors. Call 979-864-1208.
Teen Lock-In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Capture the flag and other games. Registration required. For ages 12 to 18. Call 979-415-2590.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Feb. 23
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Feb. 25
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Come see and hear about this famous star and its future. Adults $5 and children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium
Feb. 27
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 28
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Feb. 29
Nunsense Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Vendor booths, motivational speaker, veteran photo, step off, live auction, barbecue plates and after party. Call David Vincent at 979-583-3811 or david@vow22.org, or Stephanie Vincent at 979-235-7588 or stephanie@vow22.org.
March 1
Nunsense Performance: 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute in the Dow Arena Theater. Cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
March 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
March 7
Gun & Outdoor Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at. Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Held during Brazoria Heritage Day and hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Still looking for dealers and exhibitors. Call Bob Schwebel at 979-236-0241, Bruce Gotcher at 979-798-8075, or Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103.
March 8
Gun & Outdoor Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at. Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith Street, Brazoria. Held during Brazoria Heritage Day and hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Still looking for dealers and exhibitors. Call Bob Schwebel at 979-236-0241, Bruce Gotcher at 979-798-8075, or Denise Gotcher at 979-235-0103.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
March 10
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
March 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
March 15
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
March 22
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
March 24
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
March 27
Eat, Talk, Tour: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 Cedar St., Angleton. Presentation on architectural history. Guided tours with Chris Hutson. Bring lunch. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
March 29
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
April 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Contact Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
April 10
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
April 14
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
April 25
Migration Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Call 979-964-3639.
April 26
Migration Celebration:11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, 6801 CR 306, Brazoria. Free event. Butterflies, buggy tours, fishing, kayaking, and more. Contact 979-964-3639.
April 28
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
May 5
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
May 9
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
May 12
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
June 2
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
June 13
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
July 7
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
July 11
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
Aug. 4
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Sept. 1
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Oct. 6
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Nov. 3
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Dec. 1
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.