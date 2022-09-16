Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Concert In The Park: Divia Mania: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chairs for live music, great food trucks, and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $15 plates. Call-in orders for delivery before 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
Touch A Truck: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardeman Park, 700 12th St., Bay City. Free event for children and their families; touch, sit in and explore a variety of work vehicles. Exhibits, games, crafts and food trucks. Contact 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
“Steel Magnolias”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 Highway 332 West, Lake Jackson. Educational booths, native plant sale, fun kids’ activities and expert speakers. $5 admission and Kids 12 and under are free. Contact 979-480-0999 or info@gcbo.org.
Manvel End Of Summer Spectacular: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave., Manvel. Free for all ages. Food trucks, music, prizes, and games. Contact Brook Cyphers 832-603-4236 or brook.cyphers@cityofmanvel.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about migration through the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Banned Book Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. The reading of “The paper bag princess” by Robert Munsch. Call 979-415-2590.
Batman Day Event: 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor Farmer & Artisan’s Market that features a variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
2nd Vow 22 Gala and Auction: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College,500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Cocktail attire. Table sponsorships and tickets available. Food, entertainment, auction and more. Benefits veterans. Contact 979-583-3811 or email Stephanie@VOW22.org.
Texas Navy Day: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center,3 11 E Park Ave., Freeport. Guest Speakers Justin Parkoff, Dr. Bruce Winders, Andy Hall, and Jameson Moore. Admission required. Contact historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us or 979233-0066.
Surfside Adopt A Beach: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 221 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Register groups at www.texasadoptabeach.org.
Brazoria Masonic Lodge Annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 205 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. $15 per plate. Contact Glenda 979-248-0876 or glendachambless@hotmail.com.
Quintana Adopt A Beach: 9 a.m. to noon at Quintana Beach, 330 5th Street, Quintana. Register groups at www.texasadoptabeach.org.
Bells Across America: 2:30 at the First Capitol Replica, 200 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Open to the public. Call 979-345-3123.
Sunday
“Steel Magnolias”: 2:30 at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Skate Night/Auction Benefit For Kathy: 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Krazy Sk8, 1219 Highway 332, Clute. $10 admission; silent auction. All proceeds go to medical expenses for Kathy Newton of Needville, a 3-year-old recently diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. Contact Kelly at 979-215-1165 or kelly@krazy-sk8.com, or Kaylee at 979-215-8067.
Church bazaar: 10 a.m. to noon music by M&M Playboys. 10:30 a.m. serving begins for barbecue chicken and sausage plates at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 603 Parrott Ave., Damon. Auction at noon, raffle, bingo, market booth, concessions, silent auction, pastries. Call 979-742-3383.
A Taste Of Your Wedding Day Bridal Show: Noon to 4 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Free Admission; first 100 brides receive tote. Contact Mallory Doyle 979-415-2600 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
