Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Nov. 17
Teddy Bear Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $10 for 10 tickets; unlimited access $20 or bring a new, unused toy or item. Will benefit the Blue Santa programs with the Clute and Freeport police departments. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Brazosport College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Community Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School cafeteria, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Delivery available to those who qualify. Call 979-417-7950 by Nov. 14 to be screened. Dine-in only. Hosted by local churches, residents and businesses. Call 979-202-2339.
38th Church Anniversary: 3 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Guest speaker T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
Fundraiser for 37th annual Toy Run: 12 to 5 p.m. at Rocky Event Center, 4998 CR 34, Brazoria. All ages welcome. $8 hamburger plates, bake sale, horse shoe and washer tournaments, silent auction, games, and more. Sponsored by Brazosport Harley Owners Group. Proceeds will purchase bikes for children for Christmas! Contact sdavis@goecycles.com
Nov. 18
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Freeport Senior Citizen Meeting: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Velasco Community Center, 14 Skinner St, Freeport. Craft day. Open to all public senior citizens. Contact Diane 979-236-7295.
Nov. 19
"On the Go" luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnny Carino's, 106 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Program about the Angel Tree program. Bring a friend. Hosted by Christian Women's Connection. RSVP by Nov. 18. Contact 713-502-4526 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at Vernor Materials, 435 Commerce St., Freeport. Sponsor appreciation shrimp boil and fish fry. Sponsors encouraged to attend. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Galileo's Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Get the Credit You Deserve Seminar: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free seminar. Online registration required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton in the Professional Building. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at: http://www.giveblood.org code 1076.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. FREE, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Nov. 20
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. in the boardroom of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Barbara Burkhardt. Hosted by Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Nov. 21
37th annual Mums and Mistletoe Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Family Life Center, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Visit 50 vendors, raffle with hourly drawings, bake sale, Market Café and more. Free admission; no strollers in market. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Jazztravaganza: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sweeny Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Author visit: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Bronson Dorsey will discuss his book, "Lost, Texas: Photographs of Forgotten Buildings." Free. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Senior Thanksgiving Feast: Dinner is 10 a.m. to noon at the B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Area residents 60 and older welcome for lunch, activities and to help plan new Clute senior program. come enjoy activities, have lunch, and help plan the new program which will provide a place where seniors can gather. Free. RSVP deadline was Nov. 15. Call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
