Today
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Watercolor Paint-n-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instructed by Linda Strickland. $40 per person includes all supplies, drinks and snacks. Call 979- 265-7661.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 W. Fourth St., Freeport. Guest speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. door prizes. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Free event. Climb, touch, and honk the horns of your favorite trucks or utility vehicles. Call 979-297-4533.
Roeller Photo Project presentation: 10:30 a.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Franek Olstowski presents a selection of historical glass photographs from original glass negatives that had never been developed and shown, including many of Old Velasco and the surrounding area. Hosted by Brazos Historical Society; public invited. Free admission. Contact Sharon Rogers at 979-297-0868 or sharonrogers1@comcast.net.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: Noon to 2 p.m. at Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Admission free; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Kids’ Studio Time: 9 a.m. to noon in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free admission. Ages 8 to 12 and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Surfside Food and Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Free admission. Chili cook-off, art sale, kite show, live music, and more. Call 979-233-1531.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 130 Broad St., Freeport. Coffee and donuts precede meeting. Call 713-906-2458.
Covering All Basses: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra hosts its “All Things Bass” performance. $25 for adults; $22 senior citizens and veterans; and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meridiana Community, 4003 Meridiana Parkway, Rosharon. Contact Michelle Solis at michelle@meridianatexas.com or 281-915-5513, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
