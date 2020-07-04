Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
All American Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Drive-thru; the first 100 cars will receive four hot dogs and four small bags of chips and an activity bag for kids. Hosted by Keep Richwood Beautiful and city parks department.
San Bernard Patriotic Boat Parade: 4:30 p.m. starting at FM 521 bridge. Free; no need to register. Open to all boaters. Hosted by Friends of the River. FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B next to San Bernard River, open for boat parade viewing. Call 979-236-6511 or visit www.sanbernardriver.com.
Firework Show: 9 p.m. at Briscoe Park, 3625 Briscoe Drive, Alvin. Park will be closed to viewers but parking at Alvin Community College, YMCA and other locations available. Call 281-388-4255 or visit www.alvin-tx.gov.
Backyard Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. from West Columbia Little League practice field next to Griggs Field. Social distancing required. Suggested parking areas include the West Columbia Little League baseball field and Columbia High School properties. Roughneck Drive will be closed between South 16th Street and Loggins Drive from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Open: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Kona Ice snow cones available from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 979-297-1570.
73rd Annual Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Fishing tournament, cook-off, carnival and more. Fireworks show at dusk. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Email info@fishinfiesta.com or visit fishinfiesta.com.
Sunday
Celebrate America Fireworks Show: 9 p.m. at Barrow Elementary, 112 Gaines St. No vendors or performances. Free. Social distancing required. Bring own snacks, chairs, blankets and face mask. Hosted by Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Geri at 979-549-0410 or ggonzales@angleton.tx.us or or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Library Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Teens Make It Monday Live: 3 to 3:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Make fairy jars. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Summer Monday Challenge: 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Tuesday
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and older. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Fit Mind, Healthy Body Book Club: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., via Zoom. Discuss Darynda Jones’ “A Bad Day for Sunshine.” Email kellyt@bcls.lib.tx.us.
DIY with Maria: 2 to 3 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. How to make bleached tie-dye shirts. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen STEAM: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library; Zentangles. Call 979-265-4582.
Nature Notes: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Brazoria County Library YouTube channel. Subject: Butterflies. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 332 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at First National Bank, 122 West Way, Lake Jackson. Call Maria at 979-297-4012, email carlosangelicaphil@hotmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
