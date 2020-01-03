Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Memoir Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150; non-member price $175. Ages 16 and older. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. “Safety in the Home” presented by Dr. Matthew Vargason of CHI St. Lukes. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Passion for Jesus: 7 p.m. at The Freedom House, 800 N. Ave. F, Freeport. Special guests Brian and Candice Simmons, author and translator of “The Passion Translation Bible.” Call 979-871-9547.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Contact Cathy Pina at 979-418-0656 or 797668@blstores.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Cher Estes-Green at chermona.estes-green@target.com or 979-299-0009, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Opening: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to public. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 S. Highway 288, Rosharon. Call Pam Cartwright at 713-582-3082, email pamelagale@att.net, or go online to www.giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at donor coach bus at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Brazoria Cemetery Association annual meeting: 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria, in the big room. All associate members and anyone with burial space welcome. Call 979-798-8770.
Hoodie Give Away Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson in the Family Life Center. Hosted by Knights of Columbus. Call Rich at 979-236-4750.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Contact Connie Melaragno at 979-236-3405 or csmelaragno@hotmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
