Fishin’ Fiesta won’t have its annual kids’ fishing event this year, but they do have something special planned for the children wanting to have fun with the Kids’ Hamburger Cook-Off.
The cook-off will be at noon July 4 at the Freeport Municipal Park pavilion. There is an entry fee of $10 and the only thing children need is their own set of utensils, condiments, seasonings and the skills and heart of a natural-born griller.
Limited to 25 participants from ages 8 to 12, Fishing Fiesta will supply all the meat, buns and grills for the competition with the first, second and third place winners receiving a trophy at the end.
Fishing Fiesta Chairwoman Ann Johnston is excited to see what the little ones will make and can’t wait to see them in their very own aprons.
“They all want to come and compete and see who has the best hamburgers,” she said. “They’re just the cutest kids out there and we made little aprons for them. I’m just really excited to see them compete against each other.”
The awards ceremony is set at 2 p.m. and the sponsors for the event are Dairy Bar, DJ’s BBQ, Grapevine Gifts and Ann’s Monograming. The ceremony will be run by the Brazosport Noon Lions.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.