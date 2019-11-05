Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Ages 12 and up $5, 11 and under $3. Purchase online at TheCenter@bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wednesday
U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free concert. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazo sport.edu/clarion.
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Senior Thanksgiving Feast: Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Seniors 60 and over can enjoy activities, have lunch and help plan a new program that will provide a place where seniors can gather. Free event. RSVP by Nov. 15. Contact 979-265-8392.
Thursday
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Friday
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” concert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go back into the community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Mary Ann Silbas Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Mary Ann was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a double lung transplant. Proceeds will assist with medical expenses and financial burdens. Barbecue sandwiches, silent auction, raffle, DJ, bake sale and more. Call 979-549-7441 or 979-997-3758.
