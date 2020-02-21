Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free pizza, popcorn and water. Enjoy a family-friendly, recently released movie. Call 979-297-2336 or visit www.stmarklj.org.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hall, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Call in orders for delivery in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean must be made before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
The Women-Curves of Emotion Gallery Reception: 6 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Expressive portraits painted by Houston resident Carolyn Hancock. Free; open to public. Call 979-265-7661.
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Feb. 27-29, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 1 in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Pesticide Re-Certification Program: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Multiple guests speakers. $35 per person if registered before today, $40 after. Includes lunch. Participants eligible for five CEUs. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Mardi Gras Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Dinner, live music from The Emotions, dancing, live auction and more. Hosted by Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School. Call 979-265-3909.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Open to the public. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. $8 per person and $15 per couple. Call 361-463-8776.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Saturday
Brazoria County Science Fair: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Open to the public. Call 979-849-6416, email sconsilio@gmail.com or visit www.bcfa.org
A Day of Remembrance: 10 a.m. to noon at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. A day to remember the African American forefathers and mothers enslaved at the plantation. Guest speakers, music, food and more. Open to the public. Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
Kids Studio Time: 9 a.m. to noon at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute in the BAL studio. Free for ages 8 to 12. Reserve class space. Must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-265-7661.
Austin Town: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Colonial interpreters, craft demonstrations, time period games, food and more. $5 adults, $3 kids and seniors. Call 979-864-1208.
Teen Lock-In: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Capture the flag and other games. Registration required. For ages 12 to 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Church Bake Sale: 9 a.m. at Stewart’s Grocery, 102 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Variety of home-baked goods. Proceeds benefit St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Brazoria choir anniversary. Call 979-798-9113.
Beef tip dinner fundraiser: 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 2024 Skinner St., Freeport. $10 a plate. Deserts and delivery available. Call Jack at 979-201-3517 or Pastor Jackson at 979-201-9525.
Surfside Beach Marathon: 8 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Starts at sunrise, follows beach to San Luis Pass, then returns. 5K available. Non-competitive division for walkers at 6:45 a.m. Call 979-233-1531.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Dream Center, 729 Brazosport Boulevard South, Clute. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
Crawfish Drive-Thru Fundraiser: Noon to 2 p.m. at Sweeny Junior High, 800 N. Elm St., Sweeny, at the softball field. $20 for 2 pounds, pickup or delivery. Benefits Lady Bulldog Softball team. Call Melissa at 979-481-0906.
Artist Earl Jones, Jr. Tribute: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Honoring artist Earl Jones, Jr. from Hitchcock who created the Freedom Tree Exhibit. Celebrate black history. Free admission. Open to public. Call Clara Johnson at 979-798-8776 or Bernice Smith at 979-248-0005.
Spring Bling Style Show: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. $15 per ticket, $100 for table of eight; brunch included. Silent action and style show benefits the church. Hosted by Madeline’s of West Columbia. Call 979-345-6944.
“Respiratory Relief” class of Edgar Cayce: 2 to 4 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity Brazosport, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Readings given by Ed Jamail. Call 979-239-8286.
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at club headquarters, 130 W. Broad St., Freeport. Call 713-906-2458.
Damian Cantu Benefit: 10 a.m. at Clute Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute, at the large pavilion. Three pounds of crawfish $25; Barbecue sandwich plates $10. Silent auction, bake sale, raffles and more. All proceeds will help with medical expenses. Call 979-308-8773 or 979-308-6112.
End Time Bible Conference: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Taught by Terry Bryan. Free. Lunch provided. Book of Revelations and other prophetic Scriptures. Call 979-297-6469.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Sunday
Mattress fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. in the Sweeny High School gym, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to athletic programs. Call 832-736-1815
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel AME Church, 730 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Special guest the Rev. John Young with Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center. Call 979-265-0455.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 5515 W. Broadway St., Pearland. Call Brian Bennett at 281-485-7833 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12;30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 E. Broadway St, Pearland. Call Sue Wilson at 281-482-0239 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Honoring Black History Month: 3 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 9302 CR 318, Brazoria. Special guest the Rev. R Nowell of St. John in Van Vleck. Black history attire competition and soul food dinner. Call 281-844-1115.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Call Tiffany Lunsford at 979-297-2811 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.