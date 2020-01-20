Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
MLK Grand Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. parade starts from downtown Freeport down Second Street and Brazosport Boulevard and ending at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., where festival and program follow. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Freeport Senior Citizen Bingo: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Open to all community senior citizens. Free event. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center at 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at DLLively@dow.com or 979-238-3435, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. today and Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Theme: Share the Love. Valentine’s DIY craft, lunch, fellowship and more. Open to the public. $15 per person. Contact 979-482-2002 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. in the Professional Building at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, sponsor code 1076.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359 for more information.
Wednesday
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Teen Gaming Club: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Play card games, board games and video games after school. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House: 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org.
Lunch and Learn “Social Media Marketing”: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Central Brazoria County Business Park Auditorium, 4001 Technology Dr., Angleton. Learn marketing tactics to better publicize your brand. $20 per person; lunch included. RSVP to 979-849-6443 or visit RSVP at AngletonChamber.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Collection Talk: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar, Angleton. Michael Bailey delves into Museum’s collection. Free admission. Call 979-864-1208.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
